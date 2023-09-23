"Don't think anyone in world cricket would have a seam position as good as Mohammed Shami" - Harbhajan Singh after IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has hailed Mohammed Shami for his sensational figures of 5/51 against Australia in the first ODI in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

Shami didn't just strike with the new ball by dismissing Mitchell Marsh but also picked up the big wicket of Steve Smith in his second spell. He then added three more scalps at the death to prove that he has the ability to bowl in all phases.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Mohammed Shami's performance and the depth in Indian fast bowling [1:05] :

"Mohammed Shami was brilliant once again. Just look at that seam position, so straight. I don't think anyone in world cricket at the moment would have a seam position as good as Shami. Indian cricket is lucky to be in a stage where you have Bumrah, Siraj, too, who can bowl 150 kmph and also win the game on their day."

Mohammed Shami's fifer in Mohali no mean feat: Harbhajan Singh

Having played domestic cricket in Punjab, Harbhajan Singh knows just how good a batting track the PCA Stadium in Mohali has. He feels that elevates Shami's five-wicket haul even further.

While Shami may not be the first-choice pacer in ODIs for India, Harbhajan reckons he is doing all the right things at the moment to keep knocking on the door.

On this, he stated [1:50] :

"Taking five wickets is no mean feat, especially in Mohali where the pitch is always a batting paradise. This is brilliant for Indian cricket because Shami was the one who hadn't played enough and now that he has played, he has performed brilliantly."

Shami's stunning performance has once again begun the debate whether India need to stop worrying about batting depth and play him alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.