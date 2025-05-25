"Don't think you can keep him away for too long" - Robin Uthappa's huge statement on Team India batter's omission for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa believes Shreyas Iyer should have been picked as a backup batter in India's squad for the upcoming five-match away Test series against England. He pointed out how the 30-year-old performed admirably for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Ad

Iyer amassed 480 runs across seven innings in the red-ball domestic tournament. He struck two centuries and finished with a fantastic average of 68.57. Uthappa opined that the Mumbai batter should be considered as a replacement if a batter gets injured during the England tour.

Suggesting that the Indian team management cannot leave Iyer out of the Test team for long, here's what Uthappa said on his YouTube channel 'Robin Uthappa' (from 8:11):

"He [Iyer] played five matches in Ranji Trophy in this past season, averaging about 58 or 60, 450-odd runs. So, dominant force in Indian cricket. We know his leadership ability and quality. I really felt that there was space for him as a backup batter in the middle order. If there's any injury, I'm hoping that he's the one who gets picked. I don't think you can keep him away from those whites for too long."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Iyer hasn't played red-ball cricket for India since sustaining a back injury during the team's five-match home series against England last year. The right-handed batter has 811 runs to his name from 24 Tests at an average of 36.86.

In the video, Uthappa also backed left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to feature in India's playing XI against England if ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah is rested for any of the games. He reckoned that Arshdeep has the ability to shine at the Test level.

Ad

"If Bumrah is not playing, I will certainly play Arshdeep Singh because I think he will be more than a handful in Test cricket with the red ball. I think he's very underrated as a red-ball bowler, and we will see the full depth of his prowess in Test cricket. I'm happy that he's getting to play as a filler to Bumrah because he'll bring the same level of effectiveness as far as I'm concerned, my gut," he remarked.

Ad

Arshdeep was rewarded with a maiden India Test call-up for the England tour. He will compete with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishan and Shardul Thakur for a place in the starting XI.

Robin Uthappa shares his preferred India XI for Test series opener against England

Robin Uthappa named his preferred India XI for the first Test of the England tour. He wished to see left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan as Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening partner.

Ad

He slotted newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill as the No. 3, with KL Rahul coming in at No. 4. Uthappa's lineup had Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant as the No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy were the two all-rounders in his team, while the pace unit comprised Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Robin Uthappa's preferred India XI: Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news