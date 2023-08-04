"Don't think you can replace David Warner with an identical type of player" - Ian Chappell on the next Australian Test opener 

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell believes the selectors should look to transition from the probable retirement of David Warner in an unhurried manner.

Warner, who endured a sub-par Ashes series, had stated his wish to hang his boots from the longer format after the Syndey Test of the upcoming Pakistan series at the end of the year.

The southpaw showed glimpses of form during the recent Ashes but could not convert several starts into match-winning scores, finishing with an average of 28.50 through the five games.

Speaking to Channel 9, Chappell felt replacing Warner with someone identical could be impossible in the immediate future.

"The ideal thing is if you can do it gradually, and I think the selectors will have to keep that in mind. I don't think you can replace David Warner with an identical type of player because not many have got the ability or the courage to play the way he did," said Chappell.

Following a magnificent 2019 and 2020 in the red-ball format, Warner's returns have dwindled since. The 36-year-old has averaged around 28 in 25 Tests since 2021, with only a lone century and six half-centuries.

Despite his recent struggles, the dashing opener has been among Australia's stalwarts in Tests, with almost 8,500 runs at an average of 44.43 and an incredible strike rate of over 70.

"None of them are going to replace David Warner" - Ian Chappell

Neither Marcus Harris nor Cameron Bancroft have grabbed their opportunities for Australia.

Ian Chappell further stated that none of the fringe openers for Australia could replace David Warner in productivity or stylistically. He added it would be best for them to stick to their playing style rather than emulating the veteran opener after he walks away.

While defending Matt Renshaw as an opener, Chappell remained skeptical about Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft as possible openers to partner Usman Khawaja.

"I'm not convinced by (Marcus) Harris or (Cameron) Bancroft. I thought (Matthew) Renshaw got short-changed a bit as an opener, they're probably the three guys that are in line at the moment, but none of them are going to replace David Warner either as a player or in style, they've just got to go and play their way," said Chappell.

Renshaw had a dismal series against India during the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy, batting in the middle order. However, his record as an opener is substantially better, with an average of almost 34 in 15 Tets between 2016 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Bancroft hasn't played for Australia since 2019 and averaged only 26.23 in the ten Tests he played. Similarly, Marcus Harris has mediocre numbers in Tests, with an average of 25.29 in 14 Tests before Khawaja took his place for good since the 2022 Ashes series,