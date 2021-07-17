"I don't think everyone understands the impact these things have"- Tabraiz Shamsi comments on bio-bubbles in tournaments 

Tabraiz Shamsi highlighted the importance of relaxing the bubble situation for players despite there being a rise in cases of COVID-19 inside teams' camps. The South African bowler stated players often feel like 'caged circus animals' who are just there to 'entertain the crowds'.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison recently defended the freedom that the board has given to players in recent times. While players can enjoy going out a bit more, there has been a rise in cases inside bio-bubbles during tournaments.

England's entire squad was recently ruled out just before the start of the ODI series against Pakistan. However, Tabraiz Shamsi suggested that Harrison's stance was justified and said while quoting his tweet:

"I don't think everyone truly understands the impact these things have on us, our families and our lives outside of cricket. Sometimes it just feels like we are caged circus animals who only get taken outside when it's time to practice and play matches to entertain the crowds."

I dont think everyone truly understands the impact these things have on us, our families and our lives outside of cricket



Sometimes it just feels like we are caged circus animals who only get taken outside when it's time to practice and play matches to entertain the crowds https://t.co/LBCEcT4OiM — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) July 17, 2021

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back when the team was given the freedom to roam around the UK. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Wriddhiman Saha are also in isolation after coming in close contact with Dayanand Garani (assistant/net bowler), who tested positive for the virus recently.

Tabraiz Shamsi is the No.1 bowler in T20I cricket

Words cannot express how I feel right now... that was a very very special series to be a part of!



Super proud of what our squad has achieved... looking forward to the next one



Ireland here we come...✈ 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/UWYCHDRlpn — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) July 4, 2021

Tabraiz Shamsi recently justified his tag as the No.1 ranked T20I bowler with an influential performance against West Indies. His contributions helped South Africa win the five-match T20I series 3-2.

What Shamsi achieved was nothing short of extraordinary against a power-packed West Indies batting line-up. In five games, the chinaman bowler conceded 80 runs while picking seven wickets with an economy rate of just 4.

With the T20 World Cup set to take place in sub-continental conditions, Tabraiz Shamsi will undoubtedly have a major role to play for the Proteas. South Africa have been placed in Group 1 for the T20 World Cup alongside England, West Indies and Australia. Two more teams will join them after the qualifiers.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar