"Don’t think he’s looked the same since the Jonny Bairstow stumping" - Tim Paine after Alex Carey bags duck in Australia's 2023 World Cup opener

Former Australian captain Tim Paine has expressed concerns over Alex Carey's form with the bat, stating that he has not been the same since the Jonny Bairstow stumping controversy. The retired cricketer believes that the intent from Carey's game has gone missing somewhere.

After a contentious stumping in the second Ashes Test at Lord's, Carey copped plenty of flak from the fans. The southpaw has passed fifty only once in his last eight ODI innings and registered a duck in Australia's inaugural 2023 World Cup game against India on Sunday, October 8, in Chennai.

Speaking to SEN Breakfast, Paine wondered whether the Ashes episode has affected Carey mentally and whether it dropped his confidence, given he copped plenty of abuse for the same. The Tasmanian elaborated:

"He’s been struggling, there’s no doubt about that. It looks (like) a mindset thing. We know how dangerous Alex can be… I don’t think he’s looked the same since the Jonny Bairstow stumping. Whether that’s had an effect on him mentally because there was no doubt he copped an absolute barrel over there from everyone, I know it was a really difficult time for him and his family, he couldn’t go out for a coffee without copping abuse."

He added:

"I don’t know if it’s rattled him or if his confidence has dropped off since, but certainly his batting – barring one game in South Africa – he hasn’t looked the same."

Carey was one of the three victims of Ravindra Jadeja, trapped lbw as Australia were bowled out for 199 in 49.3 overs. David Warner and Steve Smith were the only Aussie batters to score 40 runs as their 69-run partnership gave the visitors some breathing space.

"I think there might be a bit of pressure coming on" - Tim Paine

Tim Paine. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Tim Paine reckons that Alex Carey will face pressure from Josh Inglis if the South Australian fails to turn his form around in the next two matches or so. The 38-year-old added:

"And I say that, doesn’t look the same, with his body language and his intent, his intent to go out and take the game on from the start. It’ll be interesting, Josh Inglis is over there and he’s been playing really well from limited opportunities and he’s a really damaging player and good player of spin in his own right. Hopefully Alex can bounce back in the next game or two but otherwise I think there might be a bit of pressure coming on."

Australia will next face South Africa on Thursday in Lucknow.