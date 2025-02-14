“Don’t think KL Rahul is the guy” - Former cricketer’s massive advice for Gautam Gambhir ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has questioned India's tactics of playing KL Rahul at No.6 in the opening two ODIs of the recent series against England ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy. In an attempt to maintain a left-right batting combination, India promoted Axar Patel to No.5 in the first two ODIs.

The move paid rich dividends, with Axar scoring 52 and 41* and India pulling off comfortable wins. However, Rahul struggled in both outings at No.6, combining for 12 runs across the two innings.

Yet, with the series decided and India batting first for the only time in the three games in the final ODI, Rahul returned to No.5 and scored a quickfire 29-ball 40.

Talking about Rahul's utilization in the Indian batting order on Star Sports, Pietersen said [quoted by Hindustan Times]:

Trending

"I want KL Rahul at 5 because I want him to face many balls he got. He came in today with 17 overs to go. And when you come in with more time, you can build it. I don't think KL Rahul is the guy that comes in with three overs to go and hits you 30 or 12 ball. Rahul is the kind of guy that needs to get himself in in one day cricket. The best chance to give him that time is to bat him at 5."

Despite the changes in Rahul's batting position across the three ODIs, India had no trouble dismantling England and completing a 3-0 series whitewash.

"Not about the batting order. It's about who can create what impact" - Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir had his say on India promoting Axar ahead of Rahul in the England series [Credit: Getty]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir stood firm by their decision to promote Axar Patel to No.5 in the England ODIs, highlighting the importance of a left-right combination in the middle overs.

The Men in Blue adopted a similar approach, with Rahul batting at Nos. 6 and 7 in the last ODI series in Sri Lanka before the England affair. However, they suffered a surprising 0-2 defeat in the best-of-three series.

Talking about the batting order dilemma in the press conference after the England series, Gambhir said [via Cricbuzz]:

"That's the way cricket is meant to be played. I know a lot of people talk about it, but that's the way we've got to play the game and that's the way cricket should be played. It's not about the batting order. It's about who can create what impact. And it's about... if you have the option of putting a quality left-hander in the middle, why won't you do that? Why would you want to have the top five as right-handers?"

Gambhir added:

"We don't look at averages and stats and all that stuff. We look at who can deliver more at that number. And Axar has done fabulously well. Both the games (against England) he got the opportunity, he delivered for us. I know there will always be people talking about it. But I think that's the way we want to go in the future as well."

Team India will now play their first ICC tournament under Gambhir when the 2025 Champions Trophy begins on February 19. Their opening game will be against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news