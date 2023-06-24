"Don't think there's a knee-jerk reaction needed" - Ravi Shastri feels India are 'favorites' to win the ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri still believes India are 'favorites' to win the ODI World Cup later this year despite their loss in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

While the WTC final loss was disappointing, Shastri feels the ODI format is something India have played really well and can end their ICC Trophy drought if they play the right XI.

Speaking exclusively to The Week, here's what Ravi Shastri had to say about India's chances in the ODI World Cup:

"I don't think there's a knee-jerk reaction needed for the World Cup just because you lost the World Test Championship final. You need to understand that it's a different format and a format that India have been playing well in. They're playing at home and I feel they are favorites to win it, provided they play with a side that has the right balance of experience and youth for Indian conditions."

Ravi Shastri also stressed what is needed to win a final of a tournament, something India hasn't done for a long time. He added:

"For me, the World Cups are very important. It's not that we were rolled over. We reached the semifinals and finals. However, to win the final, you need a combined effort and you can't point fingers at an individual or the captain. You need hundreds in the World Test Championship final. You need a hundred or at least three fifties. If you haven't done that, you don't deserve to win. No captain can win."

Ravi Shastri on importance of left-handers in Indian team

Ravi Shastri shed light on the left-handers that India had during the 2011 World Cup like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina. He feels India needs that balance and variety in their batting line-up.

On this, Ravi Shastri said:

"Current form also will be crucial closer to the event (World Cup). Ideally, I would have two left-handers in the top six. When we won the World Cup in 2011, there were Gambhir, Yuvraj, and Raina. You need to have that balance. That mix and balance has to be created. You have enough left-handed talent that can replace an experienced player if he is injured."

With some of the middle-order batters still on the road to recovery, it will be interesting to see their form in the lead-up to the showpiece event.

