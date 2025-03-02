"Don't think Pakistan have any strength left to stand anywhere in front of India" - Harbhajan Singh on 'overhyped' rivalry between Asian teams

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh opined that Pakistan are no longer a threat to India on the cricket field. He termed the Asian rivalry as "overhyped", something which only sparks excitement due to the strained relations between the two countries.

India completed a comfortable six-wicket win over Pakistan when the two sides squared off in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. Harbhajan claimed that the Men in Blue would trump their rivals nine out of 10 times currently.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the 44-year-old said (from 0:08):

"I had already said that India's match against Pakistan was an overhyped clash. The game was made so big due to the rivalry of both the countries, but competition-wise, that game does not stand anywhere now.

"Team India are a very strong team and on the other hand, I don't think Pakistan have any strength left to stand anywhere in front of India. If they compete 10 times, 8 or 9 times India will win. It is also possible that India will win all 10."

It is worth noting that Pakistan have just a solitary ODI win against India since the 2015 World Cup. India have qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy with one group-stage encounter left.

Pakistan, the hosts and defending champions, suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit from the ICC event. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side lost to New Zealand and India, while their last fixture with Bangladesh was washed out due to rain.

"Haven't seen such a Pakistan team in years" - Harbhajan Singh on Mohammad Rizwan and Co.

Following Pakistan's dismal performance at the 2025 Champions Trophy, Harbhajan Singh stated that he hadn't seen such a Pakistani team in many years. He suggested that a lack of unity has hurt Mohammad Rizwan and Co.

Harbhajan was quoted as saying by The Times of India:

"Haven't seen such a Pakistan team in years. When we used to play Pakistan, there was always a feeling that the opposition could beat you because they had star players, power-packed performers, bowling was very good and the unity showed. This (current) team may have players who can win a game on their own, but that unity isn't evident. They have individuals who can win a game on their day. But a team should have 7-8 such players who can win you the championship. I don't see that in this team.

"No doubt you won in 2017 when Fakhar Zaman played that big innings. But somewhere, I think, there is a lot of difference now from the days when India and Pakistan used to be nicely balanced teams. Now India is ahead of Pakistan."

Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match in the India-Pakistan match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He hit his 51st ODI century, remaining unbeaten on 100 in 111 balls as India chased down the 242-run target in 42.3 overs.

