"Don't think Shami can be written off so easily" - Rajkumar Sharma feels star pacer can still make it to India's T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes Mohammad Shami is still in contention for the T20 World Cup squad even though his numbers haven't been that great for India in T20Is.

With as many as four pacers likely to travel to Australia with Hardik Pandya as the all-round option, many feel those spots will be filled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel (if fit), and Arshdeep Singh.

However, speaking to India News Sports on Sunday, Rajkumar explained why Mohammad Shami's world-class wicket-taking ability cannot be ignored. He said:

"I don't think Shami can be written off so easily. The team will not be willing to leave him behind even if it is a T20 format because of Australian conditions. He is a proven world-class bowler and it is good to see healthy competition in the bowling department and the selectors having a good headache."

Arshdeep Singh will be in India's T20 World Cup squad: Reetinder Sodhi

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi, who was also present on the panel, is convinced that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has all but confirmed his place in India's T20 World Cup squad. The 23-year-old was simply sensational on Saturday, as he picked up figures of 3/12 in his 3.1 overs in the fourth T20I against West Indies.

The former Punjab stalwart also spoke about how the youngsters in the team pushing the senior players who are resting is a great sign for the Men in Blue. He stated:

"Youngsters pushing the senior players for a spot is the true sign of a big team. Even if you miss one game, you can be easily replaced because the youngsters are performing. I can give it in writing that Arshdeep will be in the T20 World Cup squad. It is almost impossible to stop him and he will be threatening in Australian conditions."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Arshdeep Singh continues his dream touch with the ball in T20I.

Arshdeep Singh continues his dream touch with the ball in T20I.https://t.co/yjIWam4WBR

If it comes down to choosing just one pacer between Mohammad Shami and Arshdeep Singh, who would you take to the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far