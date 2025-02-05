“Don’t think there is any toxic competition between us” - Indian batter’s huge statement on opening combination after IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Team India batter Shubman Gill has rubbished any toxicity between himself and fellow young openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma after the side's 4-1 T20I series win over England. While Jaiswal has taken over the mantle as arguably India's No.1 opener among the young brigade, Abhishek has made himself undroppable from the T20I side after the heroics against England.

The latter is coming off a magnificent 135 off 54 deliveries, his second T20I century, in the series finale against England in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Gill's place in the Test side has been scrutinized after a dismal Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

He is also seemingly going backward in the pecking order for India's T20I opening spot.

Yet, Gill dismissed any toxic competition with Jaiswal and Abhishek as he addressed the media ahead of the India-England ODI series.

"Abhishek is a childhood friend of mine. Jaiswal is also a friend, I don't think there is any toxic competition between us. Obviously if you are playing for the country, you want to perform in every match, and not think that 'I wish this guy doesn't perform'", said Gill.

Gill remains India's No.1 opener between the young trio and was recently made the vice-captain for the upcoming England series and the subsequent Champions Trophy. India will take on England in three ODIs, starting in Nagpur on February 6.

How have the young Indian trio performed at the international level?

Jaiswal has established himself as the best all-format batter among the young guns [Credit: Getty]

Between Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Abhishek Sharma, only Gill has played in all three formats for India. The 25-year-old has been off the charts in ODIs, averaging over 58 at a strike rate of almost 102 in 47 matches.

However, Gill's Test and T20I averages are mediocre at 35.05 and 30.42 in a combined 53 matches.

Coming to Jaiswal, the left-hander has impressed in both Tests and T20Is, with averages of 52.88 and 36.15. The 23-year-old is already among the world's best Test batters with close to 1,800 runs and four centuries in only 19 outings.

Jaiswal has been selected to the Indian squad for the England series and Champions Trophy, meaning an ODI debut should not be far away.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has only played T20Is for India since his debut last year. The 24-year-old averages over 33 at an incredible strike rate of 193.84, including two centuries, in 17 matches.

