"Don't worry about me" - Akash Deep's sister reveals message to bowler before ENG vs IND 2025 Tests amid battle with cancer

Team India pacer Akash Deep's sister, Akhand Jyoti Singh, revealed that she spoke to her brother before the ongoing England tour and asked him not to worry about her health, but instead to give his best for the country. The right-arm pacer starred in India's massive 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston, finishing with 10 wickets in the match.

Following the game, an emotional 28-year-old dedicated his performance to his sister, who is battling cancer. Akash Deep came in as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the 11 after missing the opening Test at Leeds.

After picking up four wickets in the first innings, the Bengal pacer bagged his maiden Test five-wicket haul in the second innings. His second innings showing of 6/99 helped India bowl England out for 271 on the final day and level the five-match series 1-1.

Talking about her brother's heroics at Edgbaston and his words post-game, Akhand Jyoti Singh told Aajtak (via India Today):

"It is a matter of pride for India - he has taken 10 wickets. Before the England tour, we went to meet him at the airport. I told him, 'I’m absolutely fine, don’t worry about me, just do well for the country.' I am in the third stage (of cancer), and the doctor has said the treatment will go on for six more months, after which we’ll see."

She added:

"It makes me very happy when Akash takes wickets. Whenever he gets a wicket, all of us start clapping and cheering so loudly that the neighbours in the colony ask what has happened!"

Akash Deep has now played eight Tests for India, picking up 25 wickets at an average of 28.60.

"I had no idea Akash would say something like that" - Akash Deep's sister

Akhand Jyoti Singh admitted being surprised by Akash Deep's revelation about her battling cancer after the Edgbaston Test. The 28-year-old opened up on his sister's condition before dedicating his match-winning performance to her.

"I had no idea Akash would say something like that. Maybe we weren’t ready to talk about it publicly, but the way he became emotional and said it for me- dedicating it to me - it’s a big deal. It shows how much he loves our family and me. Given the situation at home, and still performing like that and taking wickets there, it’s a huge thing. I’m the one he is closest to," said Akhand Jyoti Singh (via the aforementioned source).

Akash Deep has likely done enough to retain his place in the Indian XI for the crucial third Test, which begins at Lord's on July 10.

