"Dono side tense mahaul" - Top 10 funny memes ahead of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Lord's

Team India and England will square off in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series on Thursday (July 10) at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The five-match series is currently level at 1-1 after two Tests.

England began the series on a positive note by winning the opening Test at Headingley after chasing down a massive target of 371 in the final innings. India then made a comeback at Edgbaston by registering a resounding 336-run win to level things. The action now moves to London, where the iconic Lord's will host the third Test.

India captain Shubman Gill is currently leading the run charts after scoring 585 runs in just two games, which include three centuries. English pacer Josh Tongue is the top wicket-taker at the moment, with 11 wickets from two Tests. Interestingly, England dropped him from the playing XI for the third Test to bring in Jofra Archer.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the third Test to witness the two teams battle it out at the Lord's. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Dono side tense mahaul (Tense atmosphere on both sides)," an X post read.

"They are trying to make a slightly green top" - Aakash Chopra on Lord's pitch for 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the third Test between India and England. He pointed out that a green pitch has been prepared at Lord's for this game, and India won't mind playing on it due to their potent pace attack.

Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, 'Aakash Chopra', the 47-year-old said:

"Who will benefit from the pitch we have seen? They are trying to make a slightly green top. Brendon McCullum asked the curator to provide a pitch that has a little life, bounce, and sideways movement. We don't mind that at all. I feel it will be an interesting game because we are standing at 1-1 now, and England, as usual, have started to give a few excuses."

Chopra also felt that the Test might not last for five days, as it might consistently assist the bowlers. He elaborated:

"Based on the first visuals I have seen, it doesn't seem like it will be a five-day Test. However, eventually, a pitch plays as per its character. So even if Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer come in, and Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue are potentially left out, they will have to bat well. We don't mind green-top pitches. We are absolutely okay. We have won those matches where there is more help for bowlers, at least away from home."

What should be Team India's playing XI for the third Test? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Lord's Test here.

