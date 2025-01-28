"Downfall started after RCB bought him" - Fans react as Phil Salt fails again in 2025 IND vs ENG 3rd T20I

Phil Salt failed to deliver with the bat again in the third T20I between India and England at the Niranjana Shah Stadium on Tuesday, January 28. The right-handed batter departed for just five runs off seven balls before playing it straight into the hands of Abhishek Sharma at cover off Hardik Pandya in the second over, drawing reactions from the fans on social media platform X.

The Wales-born batter was retained in the playing XI despite sustaining a minor injury (stiff calf). Last match debutant Jamie Smith will replace him as the regular wicketkeeper.

The 28-year-old previously departed for a duck and four runs in the first two T20Is against India, respectively. England lost both the games by seven and two wickets, respectively, to go 0-2 behind in the five-match series.

Salt, however, slammed a century and a fifty during the previous five-match T20I series against the West Indies in November last year. He will be keen to return to form in the next match.

Fans on X pointed out that Salt's career has gone haywire since the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bought him at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. Notably, RCB splurged ₹11.5 crore for the wicketkeeper-batter at the auction.

One user wrote:

"Phil Salt's downfall started after RCB bought him."

Another user sarcastically wrote:

"Phil Salt was having a good career in IPL and for England but then RCB bought him at the auctions."

A third user shared Salt's diminishing numbers with the bat in the series:

Here are a few more reactions:

Ben Duckett and Jos Buttler steady England after Phil Salt departs early

Ben Duckett and England captain Jos Buttler steadied England after Phil Salt departed early in their do-or-die match after trailing 0-2 in the five-match series.

At the time of writing, England were 73/1, with Duckett (42 off 22) and Buttler (22 off 17) at the crease.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and company are yet to lose to the T20I series since the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup victory last year. Team India will now be looking to take a 3-0 unassailable lead in the series.

