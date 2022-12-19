“Draw and early finish are also part of Tests” – Salman Butt unfazed as AUS vs SA Brisbane Test ends in two days

Salman Butt is not surprised as the first Test between Australia and South Africa at The Gabba in Brisbane ended inside two days.

The former Pakistan captain said that just like draws, early finishes are also part of the game. He reckons problems arise when there's something wrong with the pitch, which was not the case in the Gabba Test.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“Draw and early finish are also part of Tests. People want games to finish in 4th or later half of the fifth day. Is that the only ideal Test match?”

He continued:

“Some draws are even exciting, which include big performances. There is a display of patience and determination. At times there is some physical battle as well. When you play on difficult tracks, you get bruises while playing last. I think it’s all part of the game.”

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 6 WICKETS



A spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series



It was only the second Test match on Australian soil to end inside two days, second overall.

“This green pitch was tough for batters” – Salman Butt

Butt reckoned it was a difficult pitch for the batters, as the Test didn’t even last 150 overs. He, however, pointed out that it wasn’t a dead pitch, where there was no assistance for the bowlers.

The former player said:

“On some pitches, there is no equal chance for batting and bowling. When such tracks lead to draws, it doesn’t impress anyone. In that regard, this green pitch was tough for batters.”

Meanwhile, former India openers Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer took a dig at the Gabba pitch for not even lasting two days. Sehwag wrote on Twitter:

“142 overs and not even lasting two days, and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labeled end of Test cricket, ruining Test cricket and what not. The hypocrisy is mind-boggling.”

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag 142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling . #AUSvSA 142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling . #AUSvSA

Jaffer shared a hilarious video on Instagram and captioned it:

“If a subcontinent Test would have finished in 2 days, the reactions would be quite different, to say the least. #AUSvsSA”

For the uninitiated, 34 wickets fell in two days (15 on the first and 19 on the second) of the Brisbane Test.

The hosts lost four wickets while chasing a meagre target of 35. The Dean Elgar-led Proteas were bowled out for 152 and 99 either side of Australia scoring 218 in their first innings.

