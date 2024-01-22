"A dream come true for millions" - Sachin Tendulkar on Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was in attendance for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, January 22.

Tendulkar expressed his excitement over the inauguration of the temple, stating that it was a 'dream come true for millions' of devotees across the globe. Speaking to Times Now, here's what he said about the momentous opening of the Ram Mandir:

"It is a special feeling. A dream come true for millions and millions of people in our nation and across the globe. Come and take the blessings; there cannot be anything bigger than that."

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir was a grand affair, with several noteworthy guests from various fields attending the event. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, led the rituals at the temple.

"Ram Lalla has come" - Virender Sehwag overjoyed with Ram Mandir inauguration

Sachin Tendulkar's former opening partner, Virender Sehwag, also shared his excitement over the much-awaited opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Sehwag shared a few pictures of the idol of Lord Ram while also thanking all the people who contributed towards the temple.

He wrote:

"भावुक हूँ आनंदित हूँ मर्यादित हूँ शरणागत हूँ सन्तुष्ट हहूँ नि:शब्द हूँ बस राममय हूँ । सियावर रामचंद्र जी की जय । राम लल्ला आ गए । सभी जिन्होंने इसको सम्भव किया , बलिदान दिया , उनका क्र्त्ग्य । जय श्री राम । (I am emotional and happy I am satisfied, I am surrendered I am satisfied, I am speechless, I am just Rammay. Glory to Siyawar Ramchandra ji. Ram Lalla has come. Gratitude to all those who made this possible and made sacrifices. Jai Shri Ram.) "

It is worth mentioning that several cricket stars, including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni, and Mithali Raj, received an invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

