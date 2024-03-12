“Dream spell” - Fans erupt as Ellyse Perry bags best ever WPL bowling figures in MIW vs RCBW clash

Ellyse Perry starred with the ball for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCBW) against defending champions Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 12.

The 33-year-old finished with an exceptional spell of 6/15 in her four overs to break the backbone of table-toppers MIW's batting lineup.

For the unversed, Perry first dismissed Sajeevan Sajana before removing Natalie Sciver-Brunt, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, and Pooja Vastrakar to end up with the best figures in the history of the T20 extravaganza.

The right-hander is equally brilliant with the bat in the middle order. She has already amassed 206 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 136.42.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded the Australian all-rounder for her exceptional bowling display. One user wrote:

"Ellyse Perry this is a dream spell."

Here are some more reactions:

Ellyse Perry delivers for RCBW against MIW in a must-win WPL 2024 game

A clinical bowling display from Ellyse Perry helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women bundle out Mumbai Indians Women for 113 in 19 overs in their must-win WPL fixture on Tuesday.

Sajeevan Sajana top scored with 30 off 21, hitting one six and five boundaries. Hayley Mathews and Priyanka Bala also chipped in with 26 (23) and 19*(18), respectively. Natalie Sciver (10 off 15) was only the fourth batter to reach double digits.

As far as the points table is concerned, RCBW are placed third with three wins in seven games. They will look to consolidate their place by winning their final league game after losing consecutive matches against the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals Women in the T20 tournament.

On the other hand, MIW have already secured their berth for WPL 2024 qualifiers by registering five wins in their first seven matches.

