Dream11 replaces Byju's as India's team sponsor until 2027 - Reports

Dream11 has become the new team sponsor for India in men's and women's cricket. The Indian team will don the fantasy sports platform's logo in the middle of their jerseys going forward in international cricket matches.

Online learning platform Byju's was the team sponsor for India since the 2019 home season. Byju's took over the rights from smartphone manufacturing company Oppo.

After sponsoring the team for almost three and a half years, Byju's did not renew its contract with the BCCI. According to journalist K Shriniwas Rao, Dream11 will replace Byju's logo in the middle of the Indian team's jersey for the next four years.

Breaking now -- Dream11 will replace Byju's on Team India jersey the next four years.

Some fans were confused with the announcement because Adidas also signed a deal with the BCCI earlier this year. In fact, Adidas even launched new kits for the Indian team. Soon after, the journalist gave a clarification that Adidas is the apparel sponsor of the team, whereas the new signing is for the team sponsor.

KSR @KShriniwasRao For those who don't get it.



* Adidas is apparel / kit sponsor.

* Dream11 is team sponsor.



Both are separate deals.



And also for those questioning legitimacy etc -- please read Supreme Court guidelines on Fantasy Leagues before maligning names.



For those who don't get it.

* Adidas is apparel / kit sponsor.

* Dream11 is team sponsor.

Both are separate deals.

And also for those questioning legitimacy etc -- please read Supreme Court guidelines on Fantasy Leagues before maligning names.

Half knowledge is dangerous.

Dream11 was the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League in 2020

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 is not new to the list of sponsors for the BCCI. In the past, this platform has sponsored the Indian Premier League as well. When Vivo decided to take a break in their IPL title sponsorship deal, the fantasy sports platform stepped in for a one-year deal as the title sponsor.

Several Indian cricketers have also been the brand ambassadors of this platform. Fantasy cricket business has grown a lot, with many fans using the platform to showcase their cricketing knowledge.

Apart from the Indian team, the fantasy sports platform is also a sponsor of the International Cricket Council and several local tournaments which take place in India and overseas as well. India will likely wear their new kits in the upcoming away series against West Indies, starting July 12.

