"Dreams Do Come True" - Dinesh Karthik hints at retirement with emotional video post India's T20 World Cup exit

India's wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took his time to reflect on his team's T20 World Cup exit in an emotional video on Instagram on Wednesday, November 23. The video consisted of some quality moments that he spent with his family and teammates in Australia during the showpiece event.

Before the start of the IPL 2022 season, Dinesh Karthik didn't even seem to be on the radar of the Indian selectors for the T20 World Cup. However, his incredible performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) helped him get into the national setup again as their specialist finisher in the shortest format.

It was a dream that he had been talking about for quite a while. Having achieved his longtime ambition, Karthik thanked each and everyone who was on the journey with him to get back into the national team.

Although his post seemed more like one done in gratitude, he might have sensed not getting a chance to don the blue jersey again.

Here's what he captioned the video with:

"Worked hard towards the goal of playing the T20 World Cup for India and it was such a proud feeling to do so... we did fall short of the ultimate motive, but it did fill my life with many memories to cherish. Thank you to all my fellow players, coaches, friends and most importantly the fans for the undying support. ♥️ #DreamsDoComeTrue #T20WorldCup"

Dinesh Karthik wasn't considered for New Zealand T20Is

Dinesh Karthik wasn't named in the Indian T20I squad for the recently concluded series against New Zealand. The veteran could only score 14 runs in the 22 balls that he faced at the T20 World Cup and that certainly didn't help his cause.

Although former selector Chetan Sharma claimed that 'DK' was still in contention for a spot in the Indian team, it will be interesting to see whether the new selection committee gives Karthik another opportunity.

