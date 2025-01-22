Dropped from 2025 Champions Trophy, India pacer joins state team practice ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 [Watch]

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj returned to training and was spotted bowling in the nets at the Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad. Due to workload management, the 30-year-old will miss Hyderabad's upcoming 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh, starting January 23.

However, he will be available for their final group-stage game against Vidarbha, which begins on Thursday, January 30. As Siraj began his preparations, Hyderabad Cricket's official X account shared a video of him bowling in the nets, with the caption:

“Mohammed Siraj gets into gear for the upcoming #RanjiTrophy match between Hyderabad and Vidarbha! He kicked off his prep with a intense session at Gymkhana grounds.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

The pacer’s most recent appearance was in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India suffered a 3-1 defeat. With the series loss, India’s hopes of qualifying for a third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final were also dashed. Siraj featured in all five matches, taking 20 wickets in the series.

However, in a recent setback for Siraj, he was left out of the 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against England and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The squad was announced on January 18 by captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Rohit Sharma explains the reason for dropping Mohammed Siraj from the 2025 Champions Trophy squad

During the press conference announcing the squad for the Champions Trophy, India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma explained that Mohammed Siraj was dropped due to his reduced effectiveness with the old ball. He said:

“Siraj's effectiveness comes down a little bit if he's not going to take the new ball. We discussed it at length and we are only taking three seamers there (CT) because we wanted all the all-rounders with us. It's an unfortunate thing that he (Siraj) has to miss out but we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role,” [via Hindustan Times].

Mohammed Siraj has played 44 ODIs for India, taking 71 wickets, including one five-wicket haul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news