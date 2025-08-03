"Dropped catch of Brook will probably spur him on" - Ex-India coach's huge claim after Mohammed Siraj's fielding blunder in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Aug 03, 2025 19:54 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri believes Mohammed Siraj's drop of Harry Brook on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England will spur the pacer to deliver a match-winning bowling performance. Shastri also reckons that the right-arm pacer has been instrumental in keeping the series alive for the visitors, claiming it would have been lost if not for his herculean efforts.

Ad

The Hyderabad-born cricketer shockingly made a mess of the chance offered by Harry Brook when on 19 in the first session of Day 4 at The Oval. With the Yorkshire batter mistiming a pull shot to fine leg, Siraj caught the ball cleanly but landed onto the rope, conceding a six.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to Sky Sports after the opening session on Day 5, the 63-year-old had no doubts Siraj would continue to give his everything despite bowling the most overs in the series. He said:

"How much fuel does Siraj have left? Without him, this series would be over, done and dusted. He has kept India in the hunt and he needs a big afternoon session. That dropped catch of Brook will probably spur him on and I'm sure he will continue to give everything."
Ad

The 31-year-old has now bowled 170 overs in the series and is the only visiting paceman to have played all five Tests on the tour. He has also taken the most wickets in the series, taking his tally to 20 so far.

"India have to believe spin can get wickets" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)
Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the Asian giants not bowling any spin in the first session, Shastri stressed the need for it to be introduced in the 45 minutes after lunch. He added:

Ad
"Spin might come half an hour, 45 minutes after lunch. If England are still going as they are at that point, you have to go to spin. The problem for India is Deep and Krishna - Deep was up and down and Krishna bowled well at times but wasn't consistent and can leak big time. India have to believe spin can get wickets."

Shubman Gill did introduce spin in the form of Washington Sundar after lunch but his two overs did not yield any wickets. At the time of writing, England were 251/3 after 54 overs, chasing 374.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications