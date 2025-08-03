"Dropped catch of Brook will probably spur him on" - Ex-India coach's huge claim after Mohammed Siraj's fielding blunder in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri believes Mohammed Siraj's drop of Harry Brook on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England will spur the pacer to deliver a match-winning bowling performance. Shastri also reckons that the right-arm pacer has been instrumental in keeping the series alive for the visitors, claiming it would have been lost if not for his herculean efforts.The Hyderabad-born cricketer shockingly made a mess of the chance offered by Harry Brook when on 19 in the first session of Day 4 at The Oval. With the Yorkshire batter mistiming a pull shot to fine leg, Siraj caught the ball cleanly but landed onto the rope, conceding a six.Speaking to Sky Sports after the opening session on Day 5, the 63-year-old had no doubts Siraj would continue to give his everything despite bowling the most overs in the series. He said:&quot;How much fuel does Siraj have left? Without him, this series would be over, done and dusted. He has kept India in the hunt and he needs a big afternoon session. That dropped catch of Brook will probably spur him on and I'm sure he will continue to give everything.&quot;The 31-year-old has now bowled 170 overs in the series and is the only visiting paceman to have played all five Tests on the tour. He has also taken the most wickets in the series, taking his tally to 20 so far.&quot;India have to believe spin can get wickets&quot; - Ravi ShastriRavi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)With the Asian giants not bowling any spin in the first session, Shastri stressed the need for it to be introduced in the 45 minutes after lunch. He added:&quot;Spin might come half an hour, 45 minutes after lunch. If England are still going as they are at that point, you have to go to spin. The problem for India is Deep and Krishna - Deep was up and down and Krishna bowled well at times but wasn't consistent and can leak big time. India have to believe spin can get wickets.&quot;Shubman Gill did introduce spin in the form of Washington Sundar after lunch but his two overs did not yield any wickets. At the time of writing, England were 251/3 after 54 overs, chasing 374.