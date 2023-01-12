Create

DSG vs JSK memes, SA20 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

By Balakrishna
Modified Jan 12, 2023 12:27 PM IST
Fans react after contest between DSG and JSK match
Fans react after contest between DSG and JSK match

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) began their journey in the inaugural SA20 league with a victory over the Durban Super Giants (DSG) at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday, January 11. Youngster Donavon Ferreira starred for the Super Kings with a stellar all-round show and bagged the Player of the Match award.

Joburg skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat first. Durban Super Giants bowlers triggered a top-order collapse and reduced the Super Kings to 27/4 at the end of the powerplay.

Donavon Ferreira (82* off 40 balls) saved his side from this precarious situation with a magnificent onslaught. On a tricky surface where top-order batters struggled, the 24-year-old played fearlessly and carted DSG bowlers all over the park.

Du Plessis (39 off 33 balls) supported him for a while but could not convert his start. Romario Shepherd (40 off 20 balls) provided the finishing touches for JSK at the end and took them to a daunting total of 190/6 in the company of Donavon Ferreira.

In response, Quinton de Kock (78) and Kyle Mayers (39) gave Durban Super Giants an ideal start with their 98-run opening partnership in 11 overs. However, their fortunes dwindled quickly after the duo's departure as the middle order crumbled like a pack of cards under the pressure of chase. Alzarri Joseph (2/30) bowled well in death overs with his peers and successfully restricted DSG to 174/5.

After his stellar knock in the first innings, Donavon Ferreira (1/28) bowled a decent four-over spell in the chase to help his side to a 16-run win. Reflecting on the performance at the post-match presentation, the young JSK all-rounder said:

"Felt quite good, first time out here in the SA20, lots of excitement in smashing it around. I'm just trying to focus on my game, the coaching staff ensured that I was picked for a reason, and I was lucky enough to get that price tag in the auction.
"I like playing a positive brand of cricket. I just looked to hit straight, fortunately it came off. The pitch was up and down, some were turning, some weren't, it was really important to keep a good shape."

DSG vs JSK SA20 2023 Memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring contest between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions to the same through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

😢 https://t.co/6xykxAZJOx
We Are Not Just Here To Participate 💛 We Are Here To Take Over 🦁💛🇿🇦#WhistleForJoburg #JoburgSuperKings #FafDuPlessis #DonovanFerreira https://t.co/EXC0QhrXvW
@CricCrazyJohns https://t.co/Laz86c27mt

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...