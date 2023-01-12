DSG vs JSK memes, SA20 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) began their journey in the inaugural SA20 league with a victory over the Durban Super Giants (DSG) at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday, January 11. Youngster Donavon Ferreira starred for the Super Kings with a stellar all-round show and bagged the Player of the Match award.

Joburg skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat first. Durban Super Giants bowlers triggered a top-order collapse and reduced the Super Kings to 27/4 at the end of the powerplay.

Donavon Ferreira (82* off 40 balls) saved his side from this precarious situation with a magnificent onslaught. On a tricky surface where top-order batters struggled, the 24-year-old played fearlessly and carted DSG bowlers all over the park.

Du Plessis (39 off 33 balls) supported him for a while but could not convert his start. Romario Shepherd (40 off 20 balls) provided the finishing touches for JSK at the end and took them to a daunting total of 190/6 in the company of Donavon Ferreira.

In response, Quinton de Kock (78) and Kyle Mayers (39) gave Durban Super Giants an ideal start with their 98-run opening partnership in 11 overs. However, their fortunes dwindled quickly after the duo's departure as the middle order crumbled like a pack of cards under the pressure of chase. Alzarri Joseph (2/30) bowled well in death overs with his peers and successfully restricted DSG to 174/5.

After his stellar knock in the first innings, Donavon Ferreira (1/28) bowled a decent four-over spell in the chase to help his side to a 16-run win. Reflecting on the performance at the post-match presentation, the young JSK all-rounder said:

"Felt quite good, first time out here in the SA20, lots of excitement in smashing it around. I'm just trying to focus on my game, the coaching staff ensured that I was picked for a reason, and I was lucky enough to get that price tag in the auction.

"I like playing a positive brand of cricket. I just looked to hit straight, fortunately it came off. The pitch was up and down, some were turning, some weren't, it was really important to keep a good shape."

DSG vs JSK SA20 2023 Memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring contest between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions to the same through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

