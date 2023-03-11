"Duaaon me yaad rakhna"- Top 10 funny KL Rahul memes after Shubman Gill's century in the 4th Test vs Australia

Fans flooded social media platforms with hilarious memes on KL Rahul after Shubman Gill hit a sublime century on Saturday in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

After KL Rahul failed in the first two Tests of the ongoing series, he was stripped of the vice-captaincy responsibilities. He was subsequently dropped from the playing XI for the third Test in Indore.

Shubman Gill replaced him in the side but had dismal outings in both innings of the third Test. However, Gill's fortunes took a U-turn in the Ahmedabad Test. He hit a fluent century on Day 3 and led India's charge with the bat in reply to Australia's massive total of 480.

After witnessing Shubman Gill's magnificent knock on Saturday, fans opined that he cemented his spot as an opener for at least a couple of games. They also passed felt that it would be difficult for Rahul to reclaim his opening spot. They used this scenario to compile some hilarious memes.

"He would have been in a little tension in this Test match because he took KL Rahul's place"- Sanjay Majrekar reacts after Shubman Gills century in Ahmedabad Test

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that Shubman Gill might have been nervous ahead of the fourth Test as he replaced KL Rahul. He also did not score much in the previous game.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Manjrekar analyzed the importance of Gill's century in the fourth Test and said:

"Whatever you might say, he would have been in a little tension in this Test match because he took KL Rahul's place, who was the vice-captain. He had to come and show immediately that he is the right replacement for Rahul but just like the other batters who struggled in the last match, he also didn't score runs."

He added:

"Centuries keep happening but such innings gladden your heart. He played in a slightly attacking fashion at the start, took on the bowlers a little, hit a six against Nathan Lyon yesterday but there was a time today when he knew that he had gotten set and no one could trouble him, so he showed patience."

