Duleep Trophy 2022 Quarter-finals: Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal slam double hundreds as West Zone end Day 2 on 590 for 2

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed double hundreds as West Zone reached 590 for 2 in their first innings against North East Zone at stumps on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 1st quarter-final on Friday (September 9).

Jaiswal scored 228 off 321 balls, while Rahane returned unbeaten on 207 from 264 deliveries as West Zone continued their domination of proceedings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rahane, who is making a comeback from injury, added a mammoth 333 runs for the second wicket with Jaiswal. While the former struck 18 fours and six sixes in his brisk innings, the latter hit 22 fours and three sixes in his knock. The marathon stand ended when Jaiswal was caught off Rongsen Jonathan’s bowling. At stumps, Rahul Tripathi (25*) was giving Rahane company.

Earlier, opener Prithvi Shaw also hit a hundred as West Zone punished North East Zone bowlers. Resuming the day at 116 for no loss, Shaw and Yashasvi took the team’s score past 200 with ease. The partnership was broken at the score of 206 when Shaw fell to Ankur Malik for 113 off 121 balls. His knock included 11 fours and five sixes.

Virat Singh hits ton as East Zone post 397 in 2nd quarter-final of Duleep Trophy 2022

In the 2nd quarter-final of Duleep Trophy 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry, East Zone put up 397 in their first innings.

Virat Singh top-scored with 117 off 247 balls, while Shahbaz Ahmed contributed a handy 62 off 140 balls. In response, North Zone ended Day 2 on 65 for no loss in 13 overs. Yash Dhull was batting on 35* and Manan Vohra on 20*.

Earlier, East Zone resumed their innings on 179 for 3. Virat, who was batting on 43 overnight, carried on to complete an impressive century. His knock, which featured 12 fours and a six, ended when he was caught off Pulkit Narang’s bowling.

East Zone captain Manoj Tiwary, who resumed his innings on 9, was dismissed for 27. Manisankar Murasingh also contributed a swift 32 to push the team’s total past the 350-mark. For North Zone, Navdeep Saini and Nishant Sindhu claimed three wickets each in the quarter-final clash of Duleep Trophy 2022.

