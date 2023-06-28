Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Dhruv Shorey and Manisankar Murasingh on top – Updated after quarter-final Day 1

The first day of the 2023 Duleep Trophy quarter-finals got underway on Wednesday, June 28. North Zone locked horns with North East Zone at Alur Cricket Ground, while Central Zone took on East Zone at Chinnasamy Stadium in Bangalore. The teams will be involved in a four-day match, the winner of which will make it to the final, which will be a five-day game.

Central Zone got off to a poor start with the bat on the opening day. After electing to bat first on a fresh pitch, Central Zone’s batting lineup kept receiving jolts at regular intervals. Top-order batters got starts but were unable to convert them into big scores.

Rinku Singh was the top scorer for Central Zone, playing a labored knock of 38 (58) before being dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed. Their innings drew to a close for a paltry first innings score of 182.

Manisankar Murasingh bowled with a lot of steam as he wrecked the brittle battling lineup of Central Zone with figures of 5/42. Shahbaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Ishan Porel were the other wicket takers, who shared four wickets between them.

However, Central Zone managed to fight back at the fag end of the day, reducing East Zone to 19/2. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed by Avesh Khan for a golden duck.

Moving on to Chinnaswamy Stadium, North East Zone probably made a terrible call by opting to field first. North Zone made the most of the favorable batting conditions and ended the first day on a high with a thumping total of 306/6. Dhruv Shorey was the major contributor with the bat, scoring a swashbuckling century of 135 (211).

Nishant Sindhu (76 off 113) and Pulkit Narang (23 off 66) also added some useful runs in the closing hours of the day’s play and are currently unbeaten.

North East Zone skipper Rongsen Jonathan used six bowlers. Pheiroijam Jotin was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 2/53 followed by Kishan Singha who returned figures of 2/48 in his 12 overs.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Dhruv Shorey from North Zone dominates the Duleep Trophy runs chart and is right at the topmost position. He scored a well-constructed century, which came at a strike rate of 63.98. His innings consisted of 22 fours.

Dhruv's teammate Nishant Sindhu takes second place in the runs chart with 76 runs to his name. He is currently unbeaten and has faced 113 balls, scoring at a strike rate of 67.25, comprising nine fours and two sixes.

Rinku Singh was the only lone warrior from Central Zone who currently claims the third position in the runs chart. He played a useful innings of 38 (58), which came at a strike rate of 65.51. Overall, his innings featured six boundaries.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Manisankar Murasingh ran through Central Zone’s batting lineup and picked up a magnificent fifer to derail the Central Zone for just 182 in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. He conceded only 42 in his 20 overs spell and picked up five wickets at a stunning strike rate of 24. He is right at the top of the wickets chart.

Avesh Khan claims the second position as he struck back for Central Zone at the fag end of the day, picking up 2/13 at a strike rate of 18.

In at third is Shahbaz Ahmed, who has picked up two wickets while conceding only 42 runs in 17 overs. He had to work hard for his wickets but bowled impressively and kept it tight finishing with a robust economy rate of 2.47 RPO.

