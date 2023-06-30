Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nishant Sindhu and Manisankar Murasingh on top – Updated after quarter-final Day 2

The second day of the 2023 Duleep Trophy quarterfinals commenced on Thursday (June 29). North Zone carried on from where they left of against North East Zone, declaring at 540-8. In another game, East Zone failed to capitalise on securing a sizeable lead and were bundled out for 122 against Central Zone.

At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, there were runs galore for North Zone. Nishant became the second player from the team to score a ton. He played a sensational inning of 150 (245) which comprised 18 fours and three sixes.

Harshit Rana was the third centurion scoring a robust 122 (86) which helped North Zone pile up the runs. North East Zone bowlers toiled hard but without much luck. There were two wickets apiece for Pheiroijam Jotin, Imliwati Lemtur and L Kishan Singha, but that was not enough,

Meanwhile, at the Alur Cricket Stadium, Central Zone fought back after being dismissed for 182 in the first innings. North East Zone came out to bat and lost two quick wickets as openers Kishan Lyngdoh and Joseph Lalthankhuma were dismissed cheaply for 5 (10) and 4 (15) respectively.

Yash Thakur and Saurabh Kumar and picked up two early wickets in the morning, which exposed the weak East Zone lineup. Despite having a small total in sight, East Zone demonstrated a lack of intent with the bat and failed to have any solid partnerships.

Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Riyan Parag and Manisankar Murasingh were the only four batters who scored in double digits. The rest of the batting unit looked in absolute shambles. Only four Central Zone bowlers were used, and all of them were effective.

Avesh Khan and Saurabh Kumar shared six wickets between them and went for around three runs per over, while Shivam Mavi and Yash Thakur picked up the remaining wickets, conceding at just around 2.3 runs per over. Central Zone lead by 124 runs.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Nishant Sindhu overtook Dhruv Shorey to become the top run scorer with 150 runs. He has scored at a strike rate of 61.22, featuring 18 fours and three sixes.

Dhruv Shorey has slipped to second position with 135 runs. He has a better strike rate than Sindhu, with 63.98. His only innings comprised 22 boundaries .

Harshit Rana was the third centurion of the day, accumulating 122 runs at an exhilarating strike rate of 141.86. His fireworks at the fag end of the day propelled North Zone to a huge total. His innings featured 12 fours and nine sixes.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Manisankar Murasingh remains the highest wicket-taker of the 2023 Duleep Trophy quarterfinals with five wickets. He's averaging 11 with an economy rate of 2.03 RPO and a strike rate of 32.4.

Next to follow are the Central Zone bowlers Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar and Shivam Mavi. Avesh has the best bowling figures of 3-34, averages 11.33 and has a tight economy rate of 2.61.

Saurabh Kumar is next to follow, in third in the wickets chart. He has also claimed three wickets in the game at 3.83 runs per over, averaging 15.33. Shivam Mavi is trailing by one spot with two wickets. He registered his best bowling figures of 2-24, averaging 12.

