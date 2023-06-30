Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Saurabh Kumar overtakes Manisankar Murasingh – Updated after Quarter-Final Day 3

The crucial third day of the 2023 Duleep Trophy Quarter Finals got underway on June 30. Some major developments occurred on this day as the North Zone and Central Zone asserted their authority to push themselves one step closer to victory.

At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, North Zone bowlers went all guns blazing by crushing North East Zone for a shocking score of 134. Siddarth Kaul and Pulkit Narang were the main bowlers who did the bulk of the damage, sharing six wickets between them to obliterate the feeble batting lineup.

Prabhsimran Singh, Ankit Kumar, and Jayant Yadav made brisk contributions with the bat and ended the second innings with a gigantic lead of 665 runs.

In pursuit of 666, the North East Zone have already gotten off to a shaky start and are reduced to 58/3. They will have a mountain to climb on Day 4, and the possibility of a colossal defeat looms large for them.

Back in Alur, Central Zone were able to capitalize on the sizeable lead that was gifted to them in the first innings thanks to some very ordinary batting by East Zone.

Himanshu Mantri and Vivek Singh were the major contributors with the bat. With some additional support from the lower order, Central Zone scraped their way to 239.

Ishan Porel, along with three spinners, Shahbaz Ahmed, Riyan Parag, and Shahbaz Nadeem, ensured that they had a target to chase that was not beyond their reach. However, in their pursuit of 300, East Zone got off to a disastrous start.

Saurabh Kumar bowled a destructive spell of 4/33 to dismiss half of East Zone’s side. They ended their day at 69/6, with plenty of repair work yet to be done on the final day.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Nishant Sindhu remains on top on Day 3 with 153 runs in two innings. He has a top score of 150 and averages 76.5 with a combined strike rate of 61.2. In addition, Sindhu has smashed 18 fours and three sixes in both innings.

Dhruv Shorey has retained the second position in the Duleep Trophy with 146 runs to his name. He has a top score of 135 and averages 73 with 24 boundaries under his belt.

Harshit Rana stays in the third spot of the day with 122 runs in his kitty. He has played only one innings so far and has a swashbuckling strike rate of 141.86. He has so far clobbered 12 fours and nine sixes in the match.

The rest to follow are HS Mantri and Prabhsimran Singh, who have made some considerable advancements in the runs chart, averaging 48.5 and 45, respectively.

Duleep Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Saurabh Kumar has overtaken Manisankar Murasingh to become the highest wicket-taker of the 2023 Deuleep Trophy Quarter Finals.

He has claimed 7 wickets at an impressive average of 11.28, which includes his best bowling figures of 4/33 in this match. His strike rate has also been on the lower side, which currently stands at an impressive low of 20.57.

Manisankar Murasingh has slipped to the second spot and currently has 5 wickets to his name, which feature his best bowling figures of 5/42. He averages 14.4 and has a commendable economy rate of 2.4 RPO.

Shahbaz Ahmed has moved up in the wickets chart and is currently claiming the third position with five wickets under his belt. He currently has a figure of 5/108, which is his best bowling figure from the match so far.

Besides, he has maintained a decent economy rate of 2.91 RPO and averages around 21 with the ball. Ishan Porel and Avesh Khan are next to follow in the Duleep Trophy wickets chart with 4 wickets each to their tally.

