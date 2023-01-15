"Durban Super Giants have a great chance"- Aakash Chopra predicts finalists of SA20 2023

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has been impressed with the performances of the Durban Super Giants (DSG) so far in the SA20 league. DSG lost their opening game against the Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK) but bounced back to absolutely thump the mighty MI Cape Town (MICT).

The openers Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers have been simply sensational, consistently providing DSG with explosive starts. The likes of Heinrich Klaasen and a plethora of all-rounders in the middle order have given them much-needed balance and depth.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the possible finalists of the inaugural SA20 league:

"The Durban Super Giants have a great chance because I feel two teams among MI Cape Town, Pretoria Capitals, and Durban Super Giants will make it to the final. This is what the early trends in the tournament have made me believe."

DSG have to make their home ground a fortress: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels that although the Durban Super Giants have a fine team, a loss at home against JSK should be a wake-up call for them to be ruthless. From a precarious situation of 27/4, JSK managed to score 190 and this is something that Chopra reckons DSG has to control.

On this, the former cricketer stated:

"The Durban Super Giants have started all their games really well with bat as well as ball, but have lost their home game against JSK. In such a new league, you want to be ruthless at home and ensure that you make it your fortress. They have plenty of all-rounders and this is an interesting combination because you're always spoilt for choices."

DSG squad: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer

