"Dusre kya chana bechne aaye hai?" - Basit Ali slams Pakistan's approach ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has slammed the Pakistan team for focusing only on few players ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India. The two teams will face each other on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Talking on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali, the former cricketer said that the team focuses on only players like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Babar Azam. He said that everyone should be equal as other players are also there to play.

"We just focus on Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah in bowling, and for batting, it's on Babar Azam. Dusre kya chana fali bechne aye hai kya? (Are others here just to sell gram?) Keep everyone the same," he said. (8:14)

Ali also gave the example of the Indian team, saying that if Virat Kohli gets out, they have several other batters who can win the game for them. He lashed out at Pakistan for depending on just one player and said that it is a team game and not about one player alone.

"See in India, if Virat Kohli gets out, they have Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel. All their players can win matches but we depend just on one. It's a team game, it is not about individuals," Ali added.

Basit Ali blasts Pakistan management and players ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India

Pakistan lost their 2025 Champions Trophy opening match against New Zealand by 60 runs. They are now in a must-win situation as they face India next. Should they lose this game, their hopes of making the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy could well be over.

In the same video, Basit Ali hit out at the Pakistan team management. He said that Aqib Javed, Pakistan's coach, and others in the management should be shown videos of what others are saying about them, so that they can gain motivation and prove everyone wrong.

"As someone who has played for Pakistan, let me share my experience with you. People have said that they need motivation. Aaqib Javed and company should be made to watch all the videos that have come on the television. They should know which player has said what about them and their job now is to prove them wrong. Show them what Basit Ali, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Rashid Latif or Inzamam-ul-Haq have said," he stated. (5:20)

Moreover, he added that more than the management, it is the responsibility of the players to give the critics a reply. He said that the Pakistan players need to bring strength within themselves and give it their all on the field.

"The management isn't responsible for giving the critics a reply, the players need to do that. Bring so much strength in yourself that you give it all. What's the worst thing that can happen? You will lose, right? Nothing more can happen. But show if you have it in you or not," Basit Ali said.

Pakistan will hope to bounce back against India and keep their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign alive.

