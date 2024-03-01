DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after DY Patil Blue vs RBI, Match 16

In the first game of Day 4 in DY Patil T20 Cup 2024, Jain Irrigation defeated BPCL by seven wickets while Indian Oil bagged a six-wicket win over Mumbai Customs in the second game.

Meanwhile, CAG secured a seven-wicket win against Nirlon Sports Club in the third game of the day while DY Patil Blue registered a nine-wicket victory against RBI in the fourth game on Day 4.

Moving to Group A standings, Reliance 1 are right on top of the tally with two consecutive wins, bagging four points at an NRR of 2.918 while Jain Irrigation retained their second rank with four points at an NRR of 0.655.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Reliance 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.918 2 Jain Irrigation 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.655 3 BPCL 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.474 4 Central Railway 2 0 1 0 0 0 -2.006

BPCL moved one spot up to occupy the third position with two consecutive losses while Central Railway slipped one spot down to hold the wooden spoon in the standings.

In Group B, Tata Sports Club continued to dominate the tally with two consecutive wins, accumulating four points while DY Patil Blue ascended one spot to make it to the second rank with two points at an NRR of 2.207.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR PTS NRR 1 Tata Sports Club 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.425 2 DY Patil Blue 2 1 1 0 0 2 2.207 3 Route Mobile Limited 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.825 4 RBI 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.517

Route Mobile Limited descended one spot to secure the third position, amassing two points at an NRR of 0.825 while RBI are holding the wooden spoon.

Shifting to Group C, Canara Bank retained their top spot with two consecutive wins, bagging four points while DY Patil Red maintained their second rank with two points at an NRR of 1.007.

Here’s a look at the updated Group C standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Canara Bank 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.337 2 DY Patil Red 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.007 3 Income Tax 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.339 4 Bank of Baroda 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.107

Meanwhile, Income Tax are at the third spot with one win and a loss, bagging two points with an NRR of -0.339. Bank of Baroda are holding the wooden spoon with zero points after losing both games.

Delving into the details of Group D, CAG ascended one spot to make it to the top position with four points. Mumbai Customs slipped to the second rank with two points at an NRR of 0.769.

Here’s a look at the updated Group D standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 CAG 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.789 2 Mumbai Customs 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.769 3 Indian Oil 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.04 4 Nirlon Sports Club 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.147

Meanwhile, Indian Oil are occupying the third position with one win and a loss, securing two points at an NRR of 0.04. Nirlon Sports Club continue to stay at the bottom of the tally with two successive losses.

What exactly happened on Day 4?

On Day 4, BPCL batted first and posted a total of 168/9 in 20 overs. Akhil Herwadkar (37) and Anukul Roy (34) were the standout batters. Mayank Yadav scalped a four-wicket haul for Jain Irrigation.

In response, Jain Irrigation secured victory in 19 overs with seven wickets in hand. Opening batter Arshin Kulkarni scored 84* runs in 52 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes. Sandeep Sharma's two wickets went in vain for BPCL.

In the second game of the day, Mumbai Customs racked up a good-looking total of 142/8 in 20 overs. Captain Parag Khanpurkar top-scored with 31 runs. Vaibhav Arora, M Siddharth, and Rohan Raje scalped two wickets apiece for Indian Oil.

In reply, Indian Oil sealed the deal with two balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Opening batter Ankush Bains (50) and captain Aditya Tare (32) were the star batters in the chase.

In the third match, Nirlon Sports Club got bundled out for 98 runs in 15.5 overs. Jayesh Pokhar top-scored with 38* runs in 23 balls. Sanveer Singh was the wrecker-in-chief with an impressive four-wicket haul for CAG.

In the chase, CAG reached home in only 8.3 overs. Subhrangshu Senpati (27) and R Sanjay (26) did an exceptional job of chasing down the total.

In the final game of the day, RBI put up a below-par total of 112 runs in 19.4 overs. Pranay Sharma was the top-scorer with 33 runs. Parikshit Valsangkar bagged a brilliant four-fer while Karsh Kothari picked up a three-wicket haul.

In response, DY Patil Blue chased down the target in 10.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. Shikhar Dhawan was the standout batter with 45* runs while Dinesh Karthik scored 36* valuable runs.

