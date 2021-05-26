ECB issue first Jofra Archer injury update after surgery 

The England Cricket Board (ECB) handed out the first injury update on Jofra Archer since the speed gun went under the knife on Friday. The board confirmed the England pacer will now undergo an intensive rehabilitation period in the coming weeks.

Jofra Archer underwent surgery to rectify his long-standing elbow issue last week. This was his second surgery this year, with Archer having gone under the knife to remove a piece of glass from his hand in March this year.

The ECB released a statement on Wednesday, delineating plans of action as one of its premier bowlers steps up his bid to recover.

“Archer will now commence an intensive rehabilitation period working with the ECB and Sussex medical teams. His progress will be reviewed by his Consultant in approximately four weeks at which point further guidance will be provided as to when he can return to bowling,” the statement read.

Workload management and pain-killing injections helped Jofra Archer manage the issue he first picked up at the start of 2020. After consultations, it was recently decided that surgery is the only option to overcome the injury once and for all.

England hope the operation will ensure Jofra Archer is at the peak of his powers when they play the T20 World Cup and the Ashes later this year.

Jofra Archer’s availability for the India series in doubt

Jofra Archer’s surgery means the fast bowler is in a race against time to be fit for the India vs England Test series. The first Test starts on August 4 at Trent Bridge, with the 26-year-old having a little over two months to prove his fitness.

His availability may also be impacted by the fact that not much cricketing action will be available to him once he is fit to bowl for a considerable period.

No first-class cricket is scheduled in England after July 14, which may hamper Jofra Archer’s preparations for red-ball cricket.