"ECB and Morgan are ruining his career!" - Twitterati in shock as Alex Hales doesn't make England's squad against Pakistan

Alex Hales has surprisingly not been named in England's new 18-man squad for the ODIs against Pakistan beginning on Thursday. The entire main squad had to be shifted to isolation because three players and four officials from the England camp had tested positive for COVID-19.

At one point, Alex Hales was an inseparable part of England's white-ball revolution under skipper Eoin Morgan after the 2015 World Cup. England became world beaters and Hales was a major part of that team.

Twitter reacts to Alex Hales being overlooked again

Alex Hales was also named in the probables for the 2019 World Cup. But a doping violation propelled the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to drop him from the team and he hasn't played international cricket ever since.

Fans on Twitter were expecting Alex Hales' name when the ECB announced a new squad. But they were shocked to see his name missing, with many believing the board is being unfair with the swashbuckling opener.

Here is what they had to say.

Feel for Alex Hales, it has been 2 long years since he has been left out, showed his form in the most leagues around the world but still can't get into second or third X1 of England white-ball setup. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2021

It is very shocking and surprising that Alex Hales is not in England's ODI squad against Pakistan series. He has not been Picked. His ODI records is so Excellent and he is also a very experienced player. #ENGvPAK — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 6, 2021

Am I surprised - No

Am I sad - Yes😑



It’s over for Alex Hales for sure, he is as likely to play again for England as ABD is in this T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/fmA15ITwcE — Rajdeep Singh (@rajdeep189) July 6, 2021

England are dead set against letting a well-deserved Alex Hales return happen. Even James Vince has returned but NO HALES. https://t.co/zOt6taQP22 — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) July 6, 2021

This is where Alex Hales dropped from squad #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/meFvQCeSgD — Bacardi (@_bacardi_____) July 6, 2021

Alex Hales deserves to be in this England team, he was exceptional in Big Bash - has been scoring runs in almost all T20 leagues from last 1-2 years, he was a prominent member of this England’s ODI side till 2018. Don’t know why ECB & Eoin Morgan are ruining his career. — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) July 6, 2021

Get Alex Hales in your squad @usacricket! https://t.co/DckrOZSbZH — Subhayan Chakraborty #MaskUp (@CricSubhayan) July 6, 2021

So No Alex Hales … that must be the end of his international career then … find it very sad that someone who made a huge mistake but was punished can’t be given another go … we all mistakes every week … !!! Those that say they don’t are lying … #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2021

Alex Hales has been a prolific run scorer in T20 leagues around the world. Yet he doesn't find himself in a squad with nine uncapped players. Many believe this is probably the end of his international career.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes will be leading a highly inexperienced England team in the ODI series as he makes his return from rest. The likes of Dawid Malan will hold the key in batting as he has a bit of experience. James Vince is also making his return to the England team after being a part of the 2019 World Cup squad.

Many players like Lewis Gregory and Will Jacks, who are doing well in the Vitality T20 Blast, have received call-ups. Pakistan will fancy their chances against an England team which is without almost all of its regular stars.

