ECB provides major update on Shoaib Bashir's injury ahead of Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England spinner Shoaib Bashir has reportedly been cleared to bowl in the fourth innings of the third Test against India at Lord's, but is a major doubt for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The right-arm bowler sustained an injury to his little finger while attempting to take Ravindra Jadeja's catch in the first innings, and left the field immediately to seek treatment.

With England's sole spin option off the field, they had to resort to Joe Root's part-time spin for the remainder of the day. Bashir walked off after bowling 14.5 overs, conceding 59 runs, while accounting for the crucial wicket of KL Rahul in the process.

Bashir sensed trouble immediately while holding up his hand, as the ball hit him hard as he attempted the low return catch. The off-spinner has a massive role to play in the Test, with England bowling last for the first time in the series. With the heat baking down the pitch, and footmarks forming, the hosts need Bashir to exploit the conditions and control the proceedings on the final day.

According to a statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the team management will take a call regarding his participation in the fourth Test after the culmination of the ongoing contest at Lord's.

"Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test. A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match," the statement read.

England do not have another frontline spin option in their squad, but they do have a spin bowling all-rounder in Jacob Bethell. However, the left-handed player does not have a spot in the jam-packed batting order.

As far as other spin bowling prospects are concerned, England travelled with Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, and Rehan Ahmed during the 2024 tour of India and Pakistan.

Shoaib Bashir has picked nine wickets in the ENG vs IND 2025 Test series so far

The off-spinner was picked as the sole frontline spinner for England in the series opener in Headingley, and continued to retain his place. In the first Test, he picked up three wickets in total, including those of centurions - Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

In the second Test at Edgbaston, the spinner bowled a whopping 71 overs, clinching five wickets. Overall in the series, he has bagged nine wickets at an average of 59.44.

