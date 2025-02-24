Ecstatic fans across India take to streets to celebrate win against Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Indian cricket fans, across the country, gathered in huge numbers on the streets to celebrate their team's victory against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (February 23). The Rohit Sharma-led side beat their arch-rivals by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It was not a closely contested match, as India dominated Pakistan in all departments. Their bowling unit performed collectively in the first innings to bundle Men in Green out for a below-par total of 241 in 49.4 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) and Hardik Pandya (2/31) ending as top wicket-takers. Saud Shakeel (62), Mohammad Rizwan (46), and Khushdil Shah (38) performed decently for the Champions Trophy hosts, while the rest of the batters failed.

It was a clinical batting show in the second innings, as Virat Kohli (100*), Shreyas Iyer (56), and Shubman Gill (46) anchored the chase to perfection and finished the game in 42.3 overs. Ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi picked up two wickets but conceded 74 runs in his eight-over spell.

The triumph gave immense joy to the fans back home. They gathered in huge numbers in the streets across various cities like Mumbai, Jammu, Surat, Indore, and others to ring in celebrations.

You can get a glimpse of it in the following social media posts:

"The way we started with the ball was superb"- India captain Rohit Sharma after win vs Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma applauded the bowlers for their effort to restrict Pakistan to 241 in the first innings. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"The way we started with the ball was superb to restrict them to that kind of score. We knew it would get slightly better to bat under lights. Gets slower as well but we wanted to back the experience in our lineup to go out there and get those runs. Credit goes to guys like Axar, Kuldeep and Jadeja in the middle there."

On Virat Kohli's match-winning knock, Sharma added:

"He loves representing the country. He wants to be out there playing for the team, doing what he does the best which is to go out there and do what he did today. Over the years we've seen it with him. People sitting in the dressing room are not surprised. It was good for him to be out there in the middle, finish the game off. Couple of crucial knocks from the others too there."

Men in Blue will face New Zealand in their final group game of the 2025 Champions Trophy on March 2, at the same venue in Dubai.

