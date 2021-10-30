Eden Gardens to operate at 70% capacity for India-New Zealand T20I next month - Reports

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is all set to welcome fans back to the iconic Eden Gardens later next month for the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand.

The West Bengal government on Friday issued a directive where it has allowed stadiums to operate at 70% capacity. The directive comes as a major boost for CAB, which is all set to host its first international game since the pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh in 2019.

"Now that the nod from the state government has been received, we are also hopeful that the BCCI too would accord its consent (for the 70 percent capacity),” president Avishek Dalmiya was quoted as saying by Telegraph.

A 70% capacity Eden Gardens would typically mean close to 50,000 spectators would be able to enjoy the proceedings from the iconic venue.

Kolkata was scheduled to host an ODI between India and South Africa in March 2020. But the entire series was eventually called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India to host New Zealand for three T20Is, two Tests in November-December

The T20I series against New Zealand will start just three days after the T20 World Cup final in Dubai. The first match will take place in Jaipur on November 17. Ranchi will host the second T20I, and the series will conclude in Kolkata.

The Eden Gardens pitch was recently relaid. Curator Sujan Mukherjee is confident the surface will offer good pace and bounce while providing batters full value for their shots.

"We’ve worked well in advance to keep the pitch and the outfield ready. The wicket will have firm bounce, and it promises good cricket for sure. We’ll also get a fair idea from the women’s matches,” he added.

There is only a three-day turnaround between two international assignments. Considering their gruelling schedule ahead, India could field a second-choice XI consisting of players who performed well in the recent IPL and ones who didn't make the T20 WC squad.

The T20I series will be followed by two Tests. The first Test will be in Kanpur between November 25-29, while the second will be at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between December 03-07.

Edited by Bhargav