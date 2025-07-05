Edgbaston weather forecast July 5: What are the chances of rain on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test in Birmingham?

India played themselves into a position of strength on Day 3 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4. Having gained a first innings lead of 180, they went to stumps at 64-1 in the second innings, with an overall lead of 244 runs and nine innings in hand.

England resumed their first innings on Day 3 at 77-3. Mohammed Siraj (6-70) dismissed Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) early in the first session to reduce the hosts to 84-5. Jamie Smith (184*) and Harry Brook (158), however, launched a stunning counter-attack to add 303 runs for the sixth wicket.

It needed a beauty from Akash Deep (4-88) to break the stand as he knocked over Brook with the second new ball. At the other end, Siraj claimed three wickets in quick succession to run through the tail as England were bowled out for 407. India faced a tricky 13 overs before close of play. At stumps on Day 3, KL Rahul was batting on 28 and Karun Nair on seven.

Edgbaston weather forecast for Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Weather hasn't interrupted proceedings in the Edgbaston Test so far. Looking ahead to Day 4 of the contest, AccuWeather states that it will be cloudy and warm in the morning, with a chance of brief showers. The temperature is likely to be around 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 55 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be high at 95 percent.

Looking at the afternoon weather forecast for Day 4 of the England vs India 2025 2nd Test, AccuWeather predicts that it will remain cloudy and warm. There are chances of showers in the afternoon as well. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 56 percent. The cloud cover during this period is likely to be 89 percent, while the humidity level is predicted to be around 58 percent.

Shifting focus to the evening weather conditions for Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test between England and India, AccuWeather's prediction says that it will be cloudy, with the temperature around 17 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this period is low at 14 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be high at 88 percent and the humidity level 70 percent.

