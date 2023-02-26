Eight CCTV cameras installed for PSL have been stolen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore 

A total of eight CCTV cameras installed at the Gaddafi Stadium for the Lahore leg of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) have been stolen.

According to reports from Pakistani media, in addition to eight security cameras, fiber cables for CCTV cameras and generator batteries have also been found missing. Officials have filed two cases against the thieves at the Gulberg police station.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#PSL2023 #CricketTwitter According to reports in Pakistan, eight CCTV cameras which were installed Gaddafi Stadium to monitor PSL 2023 games have been stolen. Apart from the cameras, fibre cable and generator battery is also missing. According to reports in Pakistan, eight CCTV cameras which were installed Gaddafi Stadium to monitor PSL 2023 games have been stolen. Apart from the cameras, fibre cable and generator battery is also missing. #PSL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/5rqyntGONH

Incidentally, the Punjab government and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been at odds over the expense of security for the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Reportedly, the total cost of the security arrangements made at the venues is said to be PKR 500 million. However, the Punjab government has agreed to pay PKR 250 million and wants the Pakistani board to cover the remaining 50 percent of the expenses.

The PCB has refuted the demand to pay the money, arguing that it is the provincial government's duty to provide security at the venues. Following a rift between the two parties, the matches could be shifted to Karachi if the issue stays unresolved.

Ramiz Raja feels shifting PSL to other cities will result in huge loss

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has warned the board not to shift the matches to a different location due to its tussle with the Punjab government, as it could lead to major financial losses.

He also emphasized that a major tournament cannot be conducted if there aren't proper security arrangements at the organizing venues. Speaking to Geo News, Ramiz said:

"PSL 8 not played in Lahore/Rawalpindi will be a big loss. It was based on home and away concept. PSL played at only one city will kill the excitement of the tournament among fans"

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ Ramiz Raja - "PSL8 not played in Lahore/Rawalpindi will be a big loss. PSL was based on home and away concept. PSL played at only one city will kill the excitement of the tournament among fans." #HBLPSL8 Ramiz Raja - "PSL8 not played in Lahore/Rawalpindi will be a big loss. PSL was based on home and away concept. PSL played at only one city will kill the excitement of the tournament among fans." #HBLPSL8

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi are scheduled to lock horns in the 15th league match of the season at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, February 26.

Poll : 0 votes