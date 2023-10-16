"Either do it or don't give warnings" - Fans erupt as Mitchell Starc bails out of run-up multiple times in AUS vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Mitchell Starc grabbed headlines during Australia's 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday, having stopped in his tracks with Kusal Perera seemingly taking a headstart at the non-striker's end.

Having warned the batter, Starc bailed out of loading up on other other instances although Perera wasn't out of his crease at the time the bowler withdrew from releasing the ball.

Shane Watson, who was on air in the commentary box, opined that Starc was just burning his energy in the process. It is worth noting that the fast bowler has been in the midst of such a scenario in the past too with England's Jos Buttler and South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn taking a headstart.

With Starc not running Perera out despite stopping in his track multiple times, fans were frustrated with his indecision and had a lot to say on social media. They called Starc out for not making up his mind and going through with the run-out despite being annoyed at the batter striding out in advance.

Here's how they reacted on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Australia fight back after Perera, Nissanka start well in 2023 World Cup clash

Sri Lanka opted to bat first upon winning the toss against Australia at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with both teams looking for their first win of the 2023 World Cup on the back of two losses.

Things went pear-shaped for Australia off the very first delivery as they lost a review appealing for an LBW with Pathum Nissanka rushed into jamming his bat down by an inswinger sent down by Starc. As it turned out, the right-handed opener got a good chunk of the bat on the ball.

Expand Tweet

Perera and Pathum Nissanka stitched together a solid partnership of 125 and got to their respective half-centuries to keep the Aussie bowlers at bay. Skipper Pat Cummins finally broke the partnership with David Warner holding onto an excellent catch to dismiss Nissanka for 61 before he castled Perera for 78.

Adam Zampa then struck twice with Kusal Mendis, who has been named Sri Lanka's captain for the remainder of the 2023 World Cup with Dasun Shanaka ruled out, falling to a screamer of a Warner catch. Zampa also trapped Sadeera Samarawickrama in front as Australia mounted a superb fightback.

At the time of writing, a light spell of rain has forced the covers to come on with Sri Lanka's score reading 178/4 in 32.1 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva (7*) and Charith Asalanka (4*) are the incumbent batters who will be tasked with powering Sri Lanka to a good total once play resumes.

Can Australia finally register their first win of the 2023 World Cup today? Have your say in the comments section below!