"Either one of them or both will win India the game one-sided"- Ambati Rayudu backs India's opening combination of Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu believes the Men in Blue need not press the panic button and change their opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Rohit and Kohli have added just 22 and 12 in their two opening partnerships so far, with the latter getting dismissed on one and four respectively.

There has been a lot of talk about whether it is time for Kohli to return to the No. 3 spot where he made a truckload of runs for India and whether Yashasvi Jaiswal could be brought in to open alongside Rohit Sharma.

However, speaking to Star Sports, Ambati Rayudu shed light on the intent Virat Kohli had been showing despite his dismissals. Here's what he said:

"I don't think there's any need to change the combination right now. We saw a great cover drive and even on the ball that he (Kohli) got dismissed (against Pakistan), he had played a fine shot and just couldn't get the elevation to clear the fielder. The intent he showed was great and if both Virat and Rohit can bat with this intent, then the big days will come when either one of them or both will win India the game one-sided."

Virat Kohli had a sensational IPL 2024 as an opener, scoring 741 runs and winning the Orange Cap. His opening partnership with Rohit Sharma gave India a chance to take a punt on Rishabh Pant at No. 3, which has worked well so far.

Piyush Chawla on Virat Kohli's intent

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was also present in the discussion and agreed with what Ambati Rayudu had to say about Virat Kohli's aggression. He believes that despite the two dismissals, Kohli hasn't looked out of form by any means and that a big knock is due.

On this, Chawla opined:

"Even in the two matches he (Kohli) got dismissed, look at his intent like Rayudu Bhai said. T20 is such a format that sometimes things just don't go your way. But even in those few balls that a batter plays, you understand the kind of form he is in. The way the ball is hitting the middle of his bat, it is clear that he is in form. He has made big runs in tougher conditions and I feel the big knock is just around the corner."

India play the USA in New York on Wednesday, June 12, and have a chance of sealing a place in the Super Eight stage. However, it will not be a straightforward encounter for the Men in Blue as the USA have also won both their games so far.

