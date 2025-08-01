"Ek sath bahut saare ho gaye" - Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to multiple divorces in Indian cricket [Watch]

Veteran leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was recently asked about the rise in the number of divorces in Indian cricket. His reaction came during his appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast on YouTube.

Ad

Shamani inquired if the multiple divorces of the Indian players have led to fans taking those separations as a joke. Chahal pointed out that there have been a lot of divorces within a very short period.

Here's what Chahal said (watch at 1:05:14):

I think ek sath bahut saare ho gaye. Har field mein ho gaye (laughs). 2025 ka mera toh pehla tha. (I think many divorces have happened at once. They are happening in every field. Mine was the first of 2025.)"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer by profession, on December 22, 2020. Their wedding ceremony took place at the Karma Lakelands in Gurugram.

However, they ended their five-year marriage earlier this year, with the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granting a divorce on March 20. Some of the other Indian cricketers who have been through a divorce or a separation in the recent past include Mohammad Shami, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya.

Ad

"We tried enough" - Yuzvendra Chahal on his divorce from Dhanashree Verma

During the podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed who initiated the divorce conversation. He stated that both of them considered taking that step on different occasions

The 35-year-old disclosed that the two mutually decided to part ways after a point. He also noted that they tried their best to save the marriage, but it didn't work out.

Ad

Chahal said (at 1:03:10):

"She brought it up at times, even I did on some occasions, and it happened one day mutually. (Was there any chance to work it out) No, we tried enough. I tried my best."

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal is representing Northamptonshire in the ongoing 2025 County Championship Division Two. The veteran spinner shone with the ball in the team's ongoing clash with Derbyshire.

Chahal picked up a six-wicket haul in the first innings, registering figures of 33.2-5-118-6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news