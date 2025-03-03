"Ek to tumhara Rohit pagal aur hmare bowlers khatam" - Top 10 funny memes ahead of IND vs AUS semifinal in 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India and Australia are all set to square off in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday (March 4). The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this high-octane encounter.

The Men in Blue have won all three Group A matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand to occupy the top position in the points table. Rain has affected Australia's Champions Trophy campaign significantly as two of their matches got abandoned, while they beat England in their only completed game. They finished second in the Group B points table below South Africa, which resulted in a semifinal date with India.

The two teams also locked horns in the 2023 ODI World Cup final previously, where Australia beat India comfortably to lift the trophy. They will be hoping for a similar performance in the Champions Trophy semis, while the Rohit Sharma-led team will be looking to exact some revenge for the World Cup loss.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Ek to tumhara Rohit pagal aur hmare bowlers khatam (First thing is your Rohit is mad and then our bowlers are also done)"

"You need to be slightly scared and wary of them" - Aakash Chopra on Australia team ahead of semifinal against India in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently acknowledged that Australia are usually a dangerous team but have a weaker bowling unit currently ahead of the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy against India. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel on the matter, Chopra said:

"India won all their three games, finished at No. 1, and booked an appointment against Australia. Australia are a dangerous team because they are Australia. This team is not looking dangerous because the bowling is not that good. If you analyze the team unbiasedly, you would say the bowling does not have the might. However, since they are Australia, you need to be slightly scared and wary of them."

He continued:

"How will you win an ICC event without beating Australia? So it's okay. We are through unbeaten. We have won six matches in a row. We won three games against England and have won three here. Winning is a habit and so is losing. We have come after winning three and Australia have come after winning just one match. Two of their matches were abandoned. So the momentum is with us. We have the passion to win and this pitch will suit us."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

