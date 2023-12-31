"Elgar is known to have problems with the short ball" - Irfan Pathan questions India's bowling tactics to former South African skipper in opening Test

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan questioned the side's tactics against former South African skipper Dean Elgar in the opening Test of the two-match series at Centurion.

Playing in his farewell series after announcing retirement, the 36-year-old flayed India's bowling with a majestic 185 off 287 deliveries. His knock provided the hosts a 163-run first innings lead and ensured their perfect Test series record against India at home stayed intact.

The Proteas won by an innings and 32 runs to capture a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Speaking to Star Sports after the game, Pathan pointed to Elgar's apparent weakness against the short-ball and felt the Indian bowlers did not capitalize on that early enough in his innings.

"Elgar is known to have problems with the short ball. You bowled short balls to him when he was batting at 60-70. In the next match, please bowl short balls to him early. He got out to short balls in 4 times in Australia and I talked about that too in the commentary. You have to bowl very well in the second match to level the series," said Pathan.

It was Elgar's 14th Test century in 85 games and a second against India, with a batting average of 43.30 in 14 Tests against them. With Temba Bavuma injured, the southpaw will also lead the Proteas in his first outing in the second Test at Cape Town, starting January 3.

"When Elgar got set, even then India continued their attacking bowling as if they would get him out with one delivery" - Irfan Pathan criticizes India's bowling attack

The Indian bowlers lacked consistency in their bowling stint.

Irfan Pathan criticized India's bowling display in the opening Test, calling out the lack of discipline and the inability to strike the proper balance between attack and defense.

On a pitch offering plenty of seam movement, the hosts were allowed to score a massive 408 in their batting innings with relative ease. Elgar's 185 aside, Marco Jansen scoring an 84* batting at No.7 baffled several experts and fans.

"India did not have any sharpness in their bowling. The Indian bowling unit did not get the balance of attack vs defence right. When Elgar got set, even then India continued their attacking bowling as if they would get him out with one delivery," said Pathan, via the aforementioned source.

Scores of 245 and 131 by the vaunted Indian batting lineup were further evidence of their poor bowling, which allowed the Proteas to score way above par.

While the dreams of a maiden Test series win in South Africa were shattered with the opening defeat, Team India will look to avoid a series defeat and gain crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points in the finale at Cape Town.

