Ellyse Perry beats Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami to win ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Ellyse Perry as the winner of the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade Award. Perry received this honor, courtesy of her excellent performances in the 50-over format over the last ten years.

ICC considered players' performances from January 1, 2011, to October 7, 2020, for the Decade Awards. Along with Ellyse Perry, experienced Indian players Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were also in the race to win the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade Award.

Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor, and Ellyse Perry's compatriot Meg Lanning completed the nominees' list for this award. Perry emerged victorious via public voting in this category on Monday (December 28).

She played 73 ODIs in the period considered for the Decade Awards. Ellyse Perry picked up 98 wickets and aggregated 2,621 runs in those 73 games. Notably, she recorded two ODI centuries and had a phenomenal batting average of 68.97.

🇦🇺 ELLYSE PERRY is the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏



🏏 2621 ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period

🅰️ 68.97 batting average 🤯

☝️ 98 wickets at 25.09

🏆 ICC @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion



An all-round genius! pic.twitter.com/0PGHbkrGMh — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

It is pertinent to note that Ellyse Perry was a part of the Australian World Cup-winning squad in 2013. She scalped eight wickets and scored 39 runs for the team in that competition.

It's been an amazing experience and privilege to have played for my country: Ellyse Perry

Talking to ICC, Ellyse Perry expressed her feelings after winning the award. She felt privileged to have represented the Australian women's cricket team at the global level.

"I feel incredibly honored to be voted this, especially given just how many incredible players there are in our game, and it's been amazing to have the opportunity to play against and with so many of those players," said Ellyse Perry.

"Thinking back to when I started, it's been an amazing experience and privilege to have played for my country and to do something I absolutely love and to be able to share that with teammates and amazing friends all over the world, but I think most particularly my family, my mom, and dad and my brother who have been an amazing support for so many years long before I was playing for Australia," continued Ellyse Perry.

The Australian women's cricketer also won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade.