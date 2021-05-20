Ellyse Perry believes home conditions will favor Australia Women but they will not take India Women lightly

Australian women's team all-rounder Ellyse Perry is optimistic the historic pink-ball Test match against India Women, which is set to be played later this year, will be closely-contested. Even though the conditions will favor the Aussies, Perry said they will not be taking the Indians lightly.

Shortly after the historic announcement of the day/night Test match between India Women and Australia Women, Ellyse Perry expressed her views on this development. She pointed out how the bounce and extra pace in Perth might help the home team.

"Played a Test match there before. It's an absolutely wonderful venue for a women's Test. The pitch provides that little bit of extra pace and bounce, the ball carries though really well, there's a little bit of sideways movement," Ellyse Perry was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au

Although the Australian Women have home advantage, Perry felt that the batters in the visiting team could make an impact.

"That's certainly in (our) favour ... our conditions and the Australian style of cricket but having said that, looking at the Indian team, some of the skills of their players, particularly their batters, it's going to be a really well-contested Test match and a great opportunity for both sides," Ellyse Perry added.

Ellyse Perry has a double hundred to her name in Test cricket

Ellyse Perry's highest score in Test cricket is 213*

Ellyse Perry has been very successful in the longest format of the game. She has represented Australia in eight Test matches, scoring 624 runs at an average of 78.

The all-rounder is one of seven women's batters to have scored a double hundred in Test cricket. Perry has also taken 31 wickets with her fast-medium pace.

It goes without saying that the 30-year-old will be a vital cog in the wheel of the Aussie team in their home Test match against India Women.

🏏 213* runs from 374 balls

🏏 27 fours, 1 six#OnThisDay in 2017, Ellyse Perry made history by registering the highest score by an Australian woman in Tests – third-highest overall 💥



What is your favourite Perry innings? pic.twitter.com/6wrmm8rk2u — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2020