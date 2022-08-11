"Embarking on a new phase" - Arjun Tendulkar set to leave Mumbai team

Arjun Tendulkar is set to leave the Mumbai domestic cricket team and join Goa ahead of the new season. A statement from SRT Sports Management on Thursday confirmed that the rising star from Mumbai will leave his home team.

According to a report from PTI, Arjun has already applied for an NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Once approved, he will be eligible to play for another state association this season.

SRT Sports Management highlighted how important it is for Arjun to get some game time at this point of his career. The 22-year-old made his domestic debut for Mumbai in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he played two matches.

"Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career," SRT Sports Management said in a statement.

Goa Cricket Association chief comments on Arjun Tendulkar's probable arrival

Arjun was with the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad this year in the IPL, but he did not get a single chance to play even though the franchise was knocked out of the playoffs race early. He then traveled to the UK along with the MI developmental squad to play a few matches and improve his skills.

Commenting on his probable arrival, Goa Cricket Association President Suraj Lotlikar told PTI:

"We have been looking out for left-hand bowling talent [and to] also add players to the middle order with multiple skills. In this context, we invited Arjun Tendulkar to join the Goa side."

