"End of Fakhar Zaman's ODI career?" - Fans react as under-fire Pakistan opener departs for 4 off 11 vs Sri Lanka in must-win Asia Cup game

Fakhar Zaman once again failed to deliver with the bat despite making it to Pakistan’s playing XI at the last minute for their must-win game against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game. The match is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

The opening batter scored just four runs off 11 balls before being bowled out by Pramod Madhusan.

Babar Azam and Co. made two changes to the previously named playing XI on the eve of the game as Imam-ul-Haq suffered a back spasm while Saud Shakeel was out due to fever.

Fakhar, who was initially left out, made his way into the team. The left-handed batter has been dismal with the bat, returning with scores of 14, 20, 27, and 4 in the Asia Cup 2023 so far. The 33-year-old had recently scored just 59 runs during the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were disappointed with yet disappointing performance Fakhar Zaman. One user wrote:

"Is that the end of Fakhar Zaman's ODI career? Should he part of the World Cup squad?"

Here are some of the other reactions:

Zaman, though, had scored 363 runs against New Zealand, with a best score of 180* in April earlier this year. In 2023, he has amassed 644 runs in 16 ODIs, including three tons and one half-century. The stylish opener, however, is doubtful for upcoming games for Pakistan heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup due to his poor form of late.

Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafiq included as Pakistan opt to bat against Sri Lanka in must-win game

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in a must-win clash on Thursday. They included Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafiq for Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel.

At the toss, Babar said:

"We will bat first. We are trying to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. Second innings, the pitch behaves differently. Imam has a back spasm. Fakhar comes back. Saud Shakeel has a fever. Abdullah Shafique is playing."

Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes in the form of Pramod Madhushan and Kusal Janith. The duo replaced Kasun Rajitha and under-fire Dimuth Karunaratne.

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique,, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Zaman Khan

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.