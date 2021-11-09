"End Of Great Era Of Indian Cricket" - Twitterati pays tribute to Ravi Shastri and co for their contribution to Team India in the past few years

Ravi Shastri and his support staff colleagues ended their association with Team India with a comprehensive win against Namibia on Monday. It was a memorable tenure for Ravi Shastri, B Arun, and R Sridhar. With them, the Men in Blue scaled new heights in Test cricket, bilateral ODI, and T20I series during their regime.
With assistance from Shastri and co, India won the Test series twice in Australia. They also achieved success in bilateral ODI and T20I series in England, South Africa, and New Zealand. They were also an indomitable force in the home conditions.
Apart from the coaching staff, Virat Kohli also stepped down from the T20I captaincy after the game against Namibia. Because of this, fans termed this as the end of a great era in the Indian cricket team.
Some of them also appreciated the good work done by the outgoing coaching staff. Fans also expressed their eagerness to see what is in the store under the management of Rahul Dravid.
Twitterati pays tribute to Ravi Shastri and co for their contribution to Team India
I think it’s been one heck of a journey, I’d like to thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity: Ravi Shastri
After his final game as Team India head coach, Ravi Shastri expressed gratitude to BCCI for entrusting him with this responsibility. Shastri revealed that he enjoyed the journey with the team. Speaking at a press conference after their last match against Namibia, Ravi Shastri said:
"I think it’s been one heck of a journey. I know it’s my last day in the dressing room, I just spoke to the boys. I’d like to thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity, believing that I could do the job and I must thank in this also all the committees that were there in picking me as the coach, including Vinod Rai and his team for some time, the COA."
He added:
"But there’s one man I would want to give special mention to. His name is N Srinivasan. He was the man who insisted that I do this job in 2014. In fact I didn’t have the belief that I could do this job and he seemed to have more belief in my abilities than I had, and I hope I haven’t let him down. So sir, if you’re listening, I got my opportunity and did my work without any agenda."
ALSO READArticle Continues below
The Men in Blue will be back in action soon when New Zealand tour India for a multi-format series later this month. The tour will commence on November 17, with the first T20I match in Jaipur. Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach will begin with this series.