"End Of Great Era Of Indian Cricket" - Twitterati pays tribute to Ravi Shastri and co for their contribution to Team India in the past few years

Ravi Shastri and his support staff colleagues ended their association with Team India with a comprehensive win against Namibia on Monday. It was a memorable tenure for Ravi Shastri, B Arun, and R Sridhar. With them, the Men in Blue scaled new heights in Test cricket, bilateral ODI, and T20I series during their regime.

With assistance from Shastri and co, India won the Test series twice in Australia. They also achieved success in bilateral ODI and T20I series in England, South Africa, and New Zealand. They were also an indomitable force in the home conditions.

Apart from the coaching staff, Virat Kohli also stepped down from the T20I captaincy after the game against Namibia. Because of this, fans termed this as the end of a great era in the Indian cricket team.

Some of them also appreciated the good work done by the outgoing coaching staff. Fans also expressed their eagerness to see what is in the store under the management of Rahul Dravid.

Twitterati pays tribute to Ravi Shastri and co for their contribution to Team India

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 A big thank you to the coaching staff for their guidance and support over the last few years. Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense! A big thank you to the coaching staff for their guidance and support over the last few years. Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense! https://t.co/J9wqniyd2q

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 India finish with a flourish in Virat's final game as T20 skipper. Fitting farewell for outgoing coaching trio of Ravi Shastri, B Arun and R Sridhar. Their contribution in redefining the culture of Indian cricket is invaluable, congratulations on a job well done! #T20WorldCup India finish with a flourish in Virat's final game as T20 skipper. Fitting farewell for outgoing coaching trio of Ravi Shastri, B Arun and R Sridhar. Their contribution in redefining the culture of Indian cricket is invaluable, congratulations on a job well done! #T20WorldCup

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen While we keep talking about Kohli and Shastri, let's take a moment to appreciate Namibia for the way they played in this #T20WorldCup . Their performance reiterated that there is enough quality in Associate cricket & more needs to be done for them to help them improve. #INDvNAM While we keep talking about Kohli and Shastri, let's take a moment to appreciate Namibia for the way they played in this #T20WorldCup . Their performance reiterated that there is enough quality in Associate cricket & more needs to be done for them to help them improve. #INDvNAM

Sambit Bal @sambitbal Ravi Shastri has been much caricatured, but he helmed an era in which India became a formidable Test team overseas, and winning white-ball matches everywhere became the norm. ICC trophies aside, it was quite golden Ravi Shastri has been much caricatured, but he helmed an era in which India became a formidable Test team overseas, and winning white-ball matches everywhere became the norm. ICC trophies aside, it was quite golden

ً @Chaathaan Beginning & End of T20 Captaincy!



Dhoni 💙 Kohli Beginning & End of T20 Captaincy!Dhoni 💙 Kohli https://t.co/uS6WHjQ2kY

Nihal Shaikh @NihalShaikh_11



End Of Great Era Of Indian Cricket🤍

#IndvsNam Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri inspired the Indian team to do wonders away from home 👏End Of Great Era Of Indian Cricket🤍 Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri inspired the Indian team to do wonders away from home 👏End Of Great Era Of Indian Cricket🤍#IndvsNam https://t.co/ZgsP2wYaNZ

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey Once last time.!Both Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri deserve lot's of respect.!This duo has done great job for the last 4years & achieved numerous milestone.! Once last time.!Both Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri deserve lot's of respect.!This duo has done great job for the last 4years & achieved numerous milestone.! https://t.co/8xdIhRxug6

Jatin Joshi @JJoshiiiiiiiiii Indians Cricket fans to Ravi Shastri : Indians Cricket fans to Ravi Shastri : https://t.co/4AxD2ZfWPe

Naman @IMNamanYadav9 #RaviShastri

Thank You Legend...❤

Kohli and Shashtri Ji took Indian Cricket to greater heights...

And build the strongest, most consistent and versatile team of all time in Indian Cricket...

Their Approach changed the course of he team playing abroad...

#CaptainLeaderLegend Thank You Legend...❤Kohli and Shashtri Ji took Indian Cricket to greater heights...And build the strongest, most consistent and versatile team of all time in Indian Cricket...Their Approach changed the course of he team playing abroad... #RaviShastriThank You Legend...❤Kohli and Shashtri Ji took Indian Cricket to greater heights...And build the strongest, most consistent and versatile team of all time in Indian Cricket...Their Approach changed the course of he team playing abroad... #CaptainLeaderLegend

I think it’s been one heck of a journey, I’d like to thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity: Ravi Shastri

After his final game as Team India head coach, Ravi Shastri expressed gratitude to BCCI for entrusting him with this responsibility. Shastri revealed that he enjoyed the journey with the team. Speaking at a press conference after their last match against Namibia, Ravi Shastri said:

"I think it’s been one heck of a journey. I know it’s my last day in the dressing room, I just spoke to the boys. I’d like to thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity, believing that I could do the job and I must thank in this also all the committees that were there in picking me as the coach, including Vinod Rai and his team for some time, the COA."

He added:

"But there’s one man I would want to give special mention to. His name is N Srinivasan. He was the man who insisted that I do this job in 2014. In fact I didn’t have the belief that I could do this job and he seemed to have more belief in my abilities than I had, and I hope I haven’t let him down. So sir, if you’re listening, I got my opportunity and did my work without any agenda."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Together as one we set out to achieve our goal.Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side.The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all.We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind🇮🇳🙏 Together as one we set out to achieve our goal.Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side.The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all.We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind🇮🇳🙏 https://t.co/UMUQgInHrV

The Men in Blue will be back in action soon when New Zealand tour India for a multi-format series later this month. The tour will commence on November 17, with the first T20I match in Jaipur. Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach will begin with this series.

Edited by Aditya Singh

