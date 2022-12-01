End of Road for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20Is? Salman Butt answers

Amid the ongoing debate about senior Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s future in T20Is, Salman Butt feels that the focus should be on the 2023 World Cup because that will decide who stays in contention for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan captain said:

"Why are we discussing the 2024 T20 World Cup? We should focus on the 2023 World Cup, where they will play. Depending on the result, everything will change as someone’s cricket could end or get extended.”

It’s worth mentioning that Kohli emerged as the top run scorer during the T20 World Cup in Australia with 296 runs in six innings. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, scored only 116 runs in six matches and his only fifty came against the lower-ranked Netherlands.

According to PTI, India's T20 squad will undergo a major transition in the next 24 months as senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin will be gradually phased out.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play in Bangladesh tour

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to action in the upcoming Bangladesh tour, where they are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests. The duo were rested for the white-ball series in New Zealand after the T20 World Cup.

Kohli will be keen to continue his purple patch. So far, he has scored 970 runs in 15 ODI innings in Bangladesh, including five centuries and three fifties.

Meanwhile, Rohit needs to step up in the series heading into the 2023 World Cup in India. He has so far amassed 331 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.09 in ODIs in Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be seen in action against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4). The remaining ODIs will be held on December 7 and December 10 at the same venue.

