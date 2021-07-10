"Ghabrana nahi hai" - Fans troll Babar Azam with hilarious memes after second consecutive failure against England

Babar Azam's second consecutive failure against England in the ongoing ODI series drew both ire and creativity from cricket fans around the world. The Pakistan captain was dismissed for 19 after a 15-ball stay, punctuating his duck in the previous game.

England's Saqib Mahmood, who is playing just his 6th ODI, got Babar Azam out for the second time in the series. The right-arm pacer rapped Babar Azam in the back leg with an incisive nip-backer at full length, with the batsman playing outside the line and missing it all ends up.

The Twitterati took no time to start trolling the top-ranked ODI batsman. Some fans showered him with hilarious memes pointing to the now-famous 'Ghabrana nahi hai' (don't lose your nerves) phrase which he used in the press conference after the last game.

Others took the blunter route and revoked Paksitan's lopsided record against Zimbabwe with their memes. The following are the best reactions to Babar Azam's dismissal:

Phele Middle order nahi chalta tha, ab dono nahi chalte.#BabarAzam #ENGvsPAK — Shayan 🇵🇰 (@Emerald_creed) July 10, 2021

Babar Azam in last 4 international innings:-



19 vs ENG today*

0 vs ENG

2 vs Zimbabwe

0 vs Zimbabwe



21 runs with 5.25 avg with 2 golden ducks by Babar Duckzam. Gareebo ka king 🤣



#ENGvPAK — The Dhruv TV (@TheDhruvTV) July 10, 2021

Dear Babar Azam,

"Aap ne ghabrana nahi" pic.twitter.com/vYJ5VileVA — Salman Sikandar (@SALSIKandar) July 10, 2021

Saqib mehmood when seeing babar azam on crease.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/GkFxBGyDOX — Alpha 🇵🇰🤝🇵🇸 (@ObnoxiousBrat) July 10, 2021

Kaha ho Zimbabwe...

Babar Azam need u #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/lnfcnaollS — Ā X Ā (@71ismissing) July 10, 2021

Zimbabwe to Babar Azam currently: pic.twitter.com/BGgc6ud8fD — pasha (@zorawarrr) July 10, 2021

Pakistan in trouble after Babar Azam's quick dismissal

Earlier in the day, England put up a seemingly par total of 247. They were helped by some poor fielding but also restricted by a five-wicket haul from Hasan Ali. It required a circumspect and determined rebuild from the visitors to make it through.

However, that wasn't the case. As expected, Babar Azam's early dismissal left his team in the lurch. Saqib Mahmood was quick to strike once again and got the other pillar of the batting lineup - Mohammad Rizwan - out. Opener Faqar Zaman, who was the top-scorer of the previous game also followed suit and was clean bowled by Craig Overton.

Credit should go to the stand-in captain of this second-string England side, Ben Stokes, who has been spot on with his bowling changes and field placements. The responsibility now lies on 25-year-old Saud Shakeel and Sohaib Maqsood to help Pakistan get as close to the target as possible.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar