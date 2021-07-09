"If Pakistan continues to perform like this, then who will watch them?"- Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has criticized Pakistan for their disastrous performance against England in the first ODI at Sophia Gardens. The former Pakistani speedster opined that fans in Pakistan would stop watching the sport if their team continued to perform the way it did in Cardiff.

Although England fielded a 'B' team against Pakistan, the Men in Green suffered a nine-wicket defeat. The home side bowled them out for 141 runs in the first innings and chased the target in 21.5 overs.

During his appearance on PTV Sports, Shoaib Akhtar offered his views on the first ODI between England and Pakistan. He pointed out that the conditions were not extraordinary, which was why everyone expected a better show from Babar Azam's men.

"There was nothing on the wicket like extraordinary bounce. A little seam movement is expected in England. If you can’t handle that seam, then what will you do. I feel sorry for myself and the fans. If Pakistan continues to perform like this, then who will watch them? I will not,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

Shoaib Akhtar not happy with Pakistan captain Babar Azam's post-match comments

After his team lost the first ODI against England, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opined that it was not a massive setback for the squad because they had been playing good cricket for a while, and in his view, ups and downs were part of the sport.

However, Shoaib Akhtar was unhappy with Babar Azam's explanation.

“They are all lame excuses," Shoaib Akhtar described Azam's post-match comments.

Pakistan will play the second ODI of their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against England tomorrow at Lord's. It will be interesting to see if Pakistan level the series, or if the England cricket team records a surprise series win against the Men in Green.

