No Alex Hales as England pick nine uncapped players in Ben Stokes-led revised ODI squad against Pakistan

Opening batter Alex Hales has found no place even in England’s revised 18-man ODI squad against Pakistan. The Ben Stokes-led England side has nine uncapped players, including Zak Crawley, Will Jacks and Brydon Carse.

Hales hasn’t played for England since failing a recreational drug test before the 2019 World Cup.

Following seven COVID-19 positive cases in the original Eoin Morgan-led England contingent, the entire first-choice squad has been forced to self-isolate.

However, the ECB confirmed that the white-ball tour would go as scheduled from July 8 onwards. The tour starts with three ODIs, followed by three T20Is.

So No Alex Hales … that must be the end of his international career then … find it very sad that someone who made a huge mistake but was punished can’t be given another go … we all mistakes every week … !!! Those that say they don’t are lying … #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2021

Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in limited-overs cricket on his return to international duty. In April 2021, Stokes had broken his finger during IPL 2021.

Chris Silverwood will also return to the side as head coach. Ashley Giles, former cricketer and the Managing Director of England men’s cricket, said:

"It’s a great opportunity to play on the biggest stage, and for most of the players selected it's not necessarily something they would have been expecting 24 hours ago.

"It’s an exciting group of players, with some young talent and some players who have impressed at domestic level over a long period of time. We’re in unprecedented territory, in terms of replacing an entire squad and management team, and I’m very proud of how everyone has come together in order to get it done - both those within the ECB and from the county game.”

Calling it a huge honor for Ben Stokes and thanking the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their support in these trying pandemic times, Ashley Giles added:

“Ben hasn’t captained our ODI side before so it's a huge honor for him. We all wish him well and it's a role I'm sure he'll thrive in. I'd like to also put on record the thanks of the ECB to the PCB for their support and understanding during this time.”

England’s revised ODI squad against Pakistan

England ODI squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson, James Vince.

Gotta feel for the Pakistan Team Analyst- would have had all the plans sorted! Busy few days ahead!! https://t.co/deFLg9JKhv — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 6, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar